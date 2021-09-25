The Brazilian government will submit a proposal for the regulation of cryptocurrencies to the Chamber

Cryptocurrencies are increasingly close to entering the lexicon of laws in Brazil. The Executive Branch will send to the Chamber next week its proposal for the regulation of the cryptoactive market, according to the information service Brasília Alta Frequência.

Senator Irajá (PSD-TO) is the rapporteur of the matter at the Committee on Economic Affairs, where it can be processed. Analyzes by the Central Bank and the Brazilian Securities Commission were used as a basis for preparing the report.

The government’s proposal includes PL 4,207/2020, by Soraya Thronicke (PSL-MS), PL 3949/2019, by Styvenson Valentim (Podemos-RN) and PL 3825/2019 by Flávio Arns (Rede-PR), all running in the Senate. PL 2303/2015, presented in 2015 by deputy Aureo Ribeiro (SD/RJ) in the Chamber of Deputies, is also attached.

There is still another bill on cryptocurrencies. PL 2.060/2019 is also authored by Aureo, but there is still no forecast to go to the Plenary.

Cryptocurrencies in ascending curves

Irajá met on September 17 with the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, and with the director of relations, citizenship and conduct supervision of the monetary authority, Maurício Moura.

In an interview with the newspaper Valor Econômico, the senator said that he wants to hear from all institutions by October and present the report before November.

“Cryptocurrencies are on an upward curve all over the world and here, in Brazil, we cannot turn a blind eye to this issue. On the other hand, there must be a minimum of regulation”, said Irajá to the vehicle.

From the meeting with the BC, an impasse emerged. Moura has already said that anonymity in transactions will not be an option. But Irajá guarantees that nothing has yet been decided on the subject.

The president of the Central Bank has already stated that there are US$ 40 billion in cryptoactives held by Brazilians.

Find out what each PL about cryptocurrencies predicts

PL 4207/2020

Authored by Senator Soraya Thronicke (PSL/MS), it establishes norms for the issuance of coins and other virtual assets, establishes conditions and obligations for legal entities that carry out activities related to these assets, attributes supervisory and regulatory powers to the Federal Revenue, to the Central Bank of Brazil, the Brazilian Securities Commission and the Financial Activities Control Board.

It typifies conducts practiced with virtual assets with the objective of committing crimes against the Financial System, including those of the financial pyramid.

PL 3825/2019

Authored by senator Flávio Arns (Rede/PR), it proposes the regulation of the cryptoactive market in the country, through the definition of concepts; guidelines; Exchanges licensing system; supervision and inspection by the Central Bank and CVM; measures to combat money laundering and other illegal practices; and penalties applied to fraudulent or reckless management of cryptoactive Exchanges.

Creates the National Register of Politically Exposed Persons (CNPEP), with the purpose of helping financial institutions to carry out credit risk assessment and money laundering prevention policies.

PL 3949/2019

Authored by Senator Styvenson Valentim (PODEMOS/RN), it regulates the use of virtual currencies and the operation of intermediary companies in these operations.

PL 2060/2019

Authored by federal deputy Aureo Ribeiro (Solidariedade/RJ), it provides for the legal regime of cryptoactives and establishes an increase in the penalty for the crime of “financial pyramid”, as well as for crimes related to the fraudulent use of cryptoactives.

PL 2303/2015

Authored by federal deputy Aureo Ribeiro (Solidarity/RJ), it provides for the inclusion of virtual currencies and airline mileage programs in the definition of “payment arrangements” under the supervision of the Central Bank.