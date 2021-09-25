The connection between the use of ivermectin and the control of the pandemic in the state of India is misleading – 24/09/2021 – Balance and Health

A Twitter post suggesting that ivermectin was responsible for the drop in the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, is misleading. Although local health authorities have adopted a protocol with the drug, its potential clinical and preventive benefits have not yet been proven in well-structured scientific studies.

According to specialists consulted by the Comprova Project, this makes the association of the dewormer with the decline in the transmission of the coronavirus in the Indian state a “fallacy”. After all, other epidemiological aspects may have influenced the picture of the pandemic.

With more than 2,000 Twitter interactions, the misleading post shows a Sept. 10 story in the Hindustan Times. The article mentions that 33 districts of Uttar Pradesh did not register active cases of Covid-19 on that date and highlights the advance of vaccination in the country. There is no mention of ivermectin or other substances other than immunizing against the disease.

The WHO (World Health Organization) and other health agencies in the world do not advise or oppose the use of the drug outside of clinical trials – precisely because there is a lack of reliable evidence, from adequate studies, to define whether ivermectin brings any benefit to patients with Covid.

Comprova questioned the Ministry of Health of India and the government of Uttar Pradesh about the distribution of the dewormer to the population, but until the publication of this article there was no return. For Comprova, the post is misleading as it uses inaccurate data, as the article cited in the tweet does not mention the use of dewormer when reporting the decrease in cases and deaths of Covid-19.

How do we check?

Comprova performed a reverse Google search to locate the verified tweet images. Afterwards, he searched for articles on news portals in India about the situation of the pandemic, vaccination and the distribution of ivermectin in the country.

He also spoke with the infectious disease physician of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), André Siqueira, and the physician and consultant of the Brazilian Society of Infectology, Julival Ribeiro. Comprova also contacted the International Fact-Checking Network to assist in the search for articles that would update the distribution of ivermectin in India.

In addition, it contacted the Ministry of Health of India and the Government of Uttar Pradesh, via email, but did not receive any feedback until this material was closed. The Comprova report was unable to contact the author of the tweet, as it is not possible to send a direct message on her Twitter profile.

Verification

covid in india

The vaccination graphs featured in the verified publication were taken from Google. The digital search platform compiles data collected by Johns Hopkins University, in the United States, which has been a reference for epidemiological information about the pandemic.

Second most populous country in the world, with 1.3 billion inhabitants, India set records of infected and killed by Covid-19 in May and June of this year. These brands were responsible for the collapse of the country’s hospital system. The Asian country accumulates 445,385 deaths from the disease, according to a survey by the Indian government.

After suffering harsh criticism for its position in the fight against the pandemic, the government of India started in June a national and free campaign to vaccinate all adults. Since then, the average of doses applied daily has been positive in the country, which reached a record of 10 million doses applied in a single day. The country’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, celebrated the number reached on a social network.

Currently, about 45% of the Indian population has been vaccinated against Covid-19, with 16% fully vaccinated and 29% partially vaccinated with just one dose, according to Our World in Data.

So far, Uttar Pradesh is the state that has vaccinated the most people in India. Data provided by the government show that more than 97 million people, that is, about 47% of the state’s population, have already been vaccinated with at least one dose of the vaccine, while more than 17 million are with the complete vaccination schedule.

In Uttar Pradesh, more precisely in the city of Agra, is located the Taj Mahal.

Indication of ivermectin

The infection curve in Uttar Pradesh gained traction in April 2021, peaked at more than 30,000 daily cases at the end of the same month, until it dropped to a level of less than 200 daily records as of June. State data are inappropriately used to defend the use of ivermectin against Covid-19 because local authorities enforced a drug protocol with the substance.

Since 2020 India has had a protocol for the use of ivermectin —as well as hydroxychloroquine— in the treatment of patients with Covid-19. The drug, which is indicated for parasitic diseases, was widely distributed throughout the districts of the state of Uttar Pradesh. Despite not having received a response from the health and government authorities of India, Comprova listed in chronological order the authorizations for the use of ivermectin to combat Covid-19 in the country, according to international media.

May 2020: A document offering guidance on the use of ivermectin as a treatment for Covid-19 is available on the Uttar Pradesh government website. The document is dated May 2020.

A document offering guidance on the use of ivermectin as a treatment for Covid-19 is available on the Uttar Pradesh government website. The document is dated May 2020. August 2020: According to The Indian Express, on August 6, 2020 the Uttar Pradesh Department of Health introduced ivermectin as a prophylactic use for close contacts of infected patients and healthcare professionals through a government order.

According to The Indian Express, on August 6, 2020 the Uttar Pradesh Department of Health introduced ivermectin as a prophylactic use for close contacts of infected patients and healthcare professionals through a government order. June 2021: The government of Uttar Pradesh has started a campaign to distribute medicine kits according to the age and weight of patients. The kits had acetaminophen pills, ORS packs, multivitamins and ivermectin pills, according to the Times of India.

The government of Uttar Pradesh has started a campaign to distribute medicine kits according to the age and weight of patients. The kits had acetaminophen pills, ORS packs, multivitamins and ivermectin pills, according to the Times of India. August 2021: Lucknow district, capital of the state of Uttar Pradesh, installed kiosks to distribute ivermectin to the population. Local authorities indicate that the pills should be administered based on the symptoms of the infected, according to an article in the Hindustan Times.

Despite the widespread publicity of ivermectin as a prophylactic treatment in the state of Uttar Pradesh, the Indian government itself describes the dewormer as a “therapy based on low certainty of evidence” in a document made available by the Indian Council of Medical Research, a body that advises government decisions about the pandemic.

‘Epidemiological fallacy’

For the infectologist physician at Fiocruz André Siqueira, the analysis shared in the post is an “epidemiological fallacy”. He explains that to date, the main scientific evidence indicates that ivermectin has no clinical benefit for patients with Covid or in preventing the disease.

“Several factors that were not controlled for may be related. It is not possible to say that it was the use of ivermectin”, points out the specialist.

Siqueira cites that the evolution of pandemic data in the Indian state could be influenced by restrictive measures of circulation or even immunity acquired by infected and already recovered people, whose duration is still uncertain for science.

The state of Uttar Pradesh instituted lockdowns to contain the pandemic between April and June 2021, shows a report in India Today. Other content shows that in September, authorities eased a state curfew and eased restrictions on the number of guests at weddings.

The physician and consultant of the SBI (Brazilian Society of Infectology), Julival Ribeiro, agrees that the association of the number of cases with a supposed effect of ivermectin is unsustainable. According to him, the proper way to assess the benefits and safety of a drug is through double-blind randomized clinical trials.

In this type of study, volunteers are divided into two groups: the first receives therapy with the drug evaluated in the research, the other is submitted to the standard protocol or receives a placebo (non-effect substance). The researchers apply a series of techniques to minimize as much as possible the possibility of external factors influencing the results.

They establish strict criteria for selecting patients, in order to ensure that the volunteers present in both groups have the most similar characteristics possible. In the ‘double-blind’ studies, neither patients nor the doctors who administer the treatment know who took the drug and who received the placebo.

“There is no indication for using ivermectin against Covid. What we do know is that when you increase vaccination coverage, there is an effect on reducing hospitalizations and deaths from the disease”, highlights Julival Ribeiro.

Lack in evidence

Laboratory studies with ivermectin showed a potential effect of the drug against the new coronavirus in animal cells. As Comprova explained in previous verifications, the results observed in this type of test are not always confirmed in clinical trials with patients. This is because the human organism is much more complex and involves conditions that cannot be reproduced in the laboratory.

During the course of the pandemic, evidence emerged for and against protocols with the drug in the treatment of Covid, but the research conducted so far suffers from methodological limitations that prevent conclusive results. Research that suggested miraculous results of ivermectin against Covid, for example, was pulled from a pre-publication platform on charges of data manipulation by the authors.

The US Institutes of Health (NIH) panel of evidence says it does not recommend against or in favor of using the drug. According to the agency, more data from well-conducted and structured clinical trials are needed. WHO also claims that the evidence is inconclusive.

Until more information is available, the organization recommends that the treatment be used exclusively in clinical trials. There is also no guideline for preventive use of the drug.

Julival Ribeiro highlights that a recent study indicated that ivermectin did not demonstrate the ability to reduce deaths or hospitalization time in patients with moderate Covid. The expert recalls that a research still in progress conducted by the University of Oxford should provide solid data on the issue.

The same study has already tested the effectiveness of other treatments for Covid and found, for example, no benefits of the antibiotic azithromycin. Ribeiro warns that self-medication with ivermectin can be dangerous.

“We have reports of people who had liver problems [no fígado] by continuous use of the drug”, warns the specialist.

Why do we investigate?

In its fourth phase, Comprova checks suspicious content about the pandemic, public policies of the federal government and elections. The tweet verified here had more than 2,800 interactions between likes and retweets.

Content that induces the public to disbelieve in the efficacy of vaccines or encourage the use of drugs without proven efficacy are dangerous because they can lead the population to put their health at risk.

As well as Comprova, which has already checked posts showing that a study is insufficient to prove the efficacy of ivermectin, vehicles such as Aos Fatos and Estadão also checked publications on the dewormer.

Misleading is content taken from the original context and used in another so that its meaning changes; that it uses inaccurate data or that it induces an interpretation different from its author’s intention; content that confuses, with or without the deliberate intent to cause harm.

Comprova performed this verification based on information available on August 24, 2021.