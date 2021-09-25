The Farm 2021: Rico criticizes Milaide’s attitudes: ‘If you think’

by

At the second party of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), during the early hours of today, Rico Melquiades took advantage of a conversation with Tati Quebra Barraco and Solange Gomes to call Victor Pecoraro a fake and say that Mileide Mihaile ‘feels like Wesley Safadão himself’ – her ex-husband.

On the dance floor, the ex-participant of “On Vacation with Ex” says he wasn’t disrespectful when he called ‘Victor a sucker’ in the recording of the program “Hora do Faro” and claimed he was tired of the pedestrians accusing him of acting wrong in the lockdown.

Disregarding respect is an old crook, it’s ugly. Talking about ugly is also disrespectful, but not a sucker. Everyone always sees me pointing fingers saying ‘you’re wrong’ and ‘you were disrespectful’. Victor is fake.

“But Victor, I noticed his game very quickly. On that day of the dynamics, we spent five days in the stall and he said that the first one eliminated would be me because of Marina’s thing. [Ferrari]. I got that he wanted to please people.

Rico stated that Victor Pecoraro had a goal to please Mileide Mihaile. “He wanted to take the pains of Mileide’s plant. Mileide is a plant, people,” he said.

“Look, I’ll tell you something, it’s her way. When I saw her coming now, I knew what she’s being now. She wasn’t going to talk about Safadão and nothing,” reported Solange.

The ex-“On Vacation with Ex” then targeted the critics on Mileide for acting as if she were a famous artist like her ex-husband at major events.

“I know the little piece out there. I’ve already been to an event with her. Her nose is like that, look [gesticulando com o nariz para dizer empinado]. She doesn’t value people, no. She thinks she’s Wesley Naughty himself. My vote is hers on Tuesday”, revealed Rico, and guaranteed that he will nominate her for the field if he wins the hat of power.

I know I’m going to the farm and if I catch the farmer [vou por ela].

“But how do you know you’re going to the countryside?” asked Solange Gomes. “Friend, there is no one left to save me”, concluded Rico.

A Fazenda: ‘Glow in the Dark’ party stirred the pedestrians to the sound of Bruno Martini

A Fazenda 2021: The second party of the rural reality show - Reproduction/RecordTV

1 / 26

The Farm 2021: The second party of the rural reality show

Playback/RecordTV

The Farm 2021: 'Glow in the Dark' party decoration - Reproduction/Playplus

two / 26

The Farm 2021: ‘Glow in the Dark’ Party Decoration

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Aline Mineiro chose a blue wig for the second party - Reproduction/PlayPlus

3 / 26

A Fazenda 2021: Aline Mineiro chose a blue wig for her second party

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: 'Glow in the Dark' party decoration - Reproduction/Playplus

4 / 26

The Farm 2021: ‘Glow in the Dark’ Party Decoration

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: The second party of the rural reality show - Reproduction/RecordTV

5 / 26

The Farm 2021: The second party of the rural reality show

Playback/RecordTV

The Farm 2021: Dayane, Mileide and Valentina enjoy neon party - Reproduction/PlayPlus

6 / 26

The Farm 2021: Dayane, Mileide and Valentina enjoy neon party

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: 'Glow in the Dark' party decoration - Reproduction/Playplus

7 / 26

The Farm 2021: ‘Glow in the Dark’ Party Decoration

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Pedestrians enjoying the second party - Reproduction/Playplus

8 / 26

The Farm 2021: Peons enjoying the second party

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: The second party of the rural reality show - Reproduction/RecordTV

9 / 26

The Farm 2021: The second party of the rural reality show

Playback/RecordTV

The Farm 2021: Pedestrians enjoying the second party - Reproduction/Playplus

10 / 26

The Farm 2021: Peons enjoying the second party

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: The second party of the rural reality show - Reproduction/RecordTV

11 / 26

The Farm 2021: The second party of the rural reality show

Playback/RecordTV

The Farm 2021: Solange Gomes enjoying the second party - Reproduction/Playplus

12 / 26

The Farm 2021: Solange Gomes enjoying the second party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari at the second edition party - Reproduction/Playplus

13 / 26

The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari at the second party of the edition

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades cries and is consoled by pedestrians - Playback/RecordTV

14 / 26

The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades cries and is consoled by pedestrians

Playback/RecordTV

The Farm 2021: Dynho at the second party - Reproduction/Playplus

15 / 26

The Farm 2021: Dynho at the second party

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Peões enjoy party with live show - Reproduction/Playplus

16 / 26

The Farm 2021: Peões enjoy party with live show

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Peões enjoy party with live show - Reproduction/Playplus

17 / 26

The Farm 2021: Peões enjoy party with live show

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Peões enjoy party with live show - Reproduction/Playplus

18 / 26

The Farm 2021: Peões enjoy party with live show

Play/Playplus

2021 Farm: Nego do Borel asks Solange Gomes for a snap - Reproduction/Playplus

19 / 26

2021 Farm: Nego do Borel asks Solange Gomes for a snap

Play/Playplus

Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco reveals that she was a mother for the first time at age 13 - Reproduction/RecordTV

20 / 26

Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco reveals that she was a mother for the first time at age 13

Playback/RecordTV

The Farm 2021: Farmer Erika enjoys the second party - Reproduction/PlayPlus

21 / 26

The Farm 2021: Farmer Erika enjoys the second party

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades criticizes Mileide Mihaile's attitudes - Reproduction/Playplus

22 / 26

The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades criticizes Mileide Mihaile’s attitudes

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: 'Glow in the Dark' party decoration - Reproduction/Playplus

23 / 26

The Farm 2021: ‘Glow in the Dark’ Party Decoration

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Tiago Piquilo enjoys DJ Bruno Martini's show - Reproduction/PlayPlus

24 / 26

A Fazenda 2021: Tiago Piquilo enjoys DJ Bruno Martini’s show

Play/PlayPlus

Farm 2021: Erasmo enjoys the party - Reproduction/PlayPlus

25 / 26

The Farm 2021: Erasmus enjoys the party

Play/PlayPlus

A Fazenda 2021: Aline comments on her relationship with Dayane - Reproduction/PlayPlus

26 / 26

The Farm 2021: Aline comments on her relationship with Dayane

Play/PlayPlus