The Farm 2021: Rico criticizes Milaide’s attitudes: ‘If you think’

At the second party of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), during the early hours of today, Rico Melquiades took advantage of a conversation with Tati Quebra Barraco and Solange Gomes to call Victor Pecoraro a fake and say that Mileide Mihaile ‘feels like Wesley Safadão himself’ – her ex-husband.

On the dance floor, the ex-participant of “On Vacation with Ex” says he wasn’t disrespectful when he called ‘Victor a sucker’ in the recording of the program “Hora do Faro” and claimed he was tired of the pedestrians accusing him of acting wrong in the lockdown.

Disregarding respect is an old crook, it’s ugly. Talking about ugly is also disrespectful, but not a sucker. Everyone always sees me pointing fingers saying ‘you’re wrong’ and ‘you were disrespectful’. Victor is fake.

“But Victor, I noticed his game very quickly. On that day of the dynamics, we spent five days in the stall and he said that the first one eliminated would be me because of Marina’s thing. [Ferrari]. I got that he wanted to please people.

Rico stated that Victor Pecoraro had a goal to please Mileide Mihaile. “He wanted to take the pains of Mileide’s plant. Mileide is a plant, people,” he said.

“Look, I’ll tell you something, it’s her way. When I saw her coming now, I knew what she’s being now. She wasn’t going to talk about Safadão and nothing,” reported Solange.

The ex-“On Vacation with Ex” then targeted the critics on Mileide for acting as if she were a famous artist like her ex-husband at major events.

“I know the little piece out there. I’ve already been to an event with her. Her nose is like that, look [gesticulando com o nariz para dizer empinado]. She doesn’t value people, no. She thinks she’s Wesley Naughty himself. My vote is hers on Tuesday”, revealed Rico, and guaranteed that he will nominate her for the field if he wins the hat of power.

I know I’m going to the farm and if I catch the farmer [vou por ela].

“But how do you know you’re going to the countryside?” asked Solange Gomes. “Friend, there is no one left to save me”, concluded Rico.

A Fazenda: ‘Glow in the Dark’ party stirred the pedestrians to the sound of Bruno Martini