The Farm: Gui’s friend Lary Bottino will replace Medrado

Lary Bottino is Medrado’s replacement in “A Fazenda 13”, after leaving the rapper for a number of reasons.. The influencer had already received half the fee, for being part of the group of “famous reserve” who would enter the competition if there was a last-minute withdrawal.

The famous reserves, which include one of Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano’s brothers, had to go through pre-confinement, as did the pedestrians. Laryssa Bottino, or Lary, is a close friend of Gui Araújo, a participant who has been strategic in the game and was the first farmer of the week. The two met when Gui was still living at Anitta’s house and the singer’s ex-friend spent time at the place.

Lary Bottino was best known for friction with Anitta

Lary Bottino is part of Gui Araújo’s social media team and helped him before joining the program. Now, the young woman will participate with her friend and promises a lot of strategy. But, first, she will have to undergo medical evaluations and fulfill a period of isolation, according to Flávio Ricco, from “R7”.

The tattoo fan influencer came to be very close to Anitta during the year 2020. “I met Anitta at a party at her house a couple of years ago, and it hit me right away. Coincidentally, we have the same name and surname, our energy and connection it has always been clear. We have a very good and light relationship, we understand each other well, we are similar,” he told “Uol” at the time.

However, the friendship seems to have ended months later, when 24-year-old Lary Bottino needled the singer on Instagram. “I think they have to take advantage of it before it renews the cycle, before the next season of the year or new city,” he wrote on the network where he has more than 1 million followers.

Lary Bottino has over 70 tattoos

The influencer has a strong temperament and doesn’t hide her taste for communication, style and tattoos. Lary likes to change his look frequently, acquiring new arts to tattoo on the body and having already adopted different types of hair, the most recent look being with him shaved.

The ex-On Vacation with the Ex did not rule out participation in “BBB” and said that communication is one of her passions. “It’s part of me, I love and I need to be in contact and communicate with a mass of people. I want to be able to bring many things, smiles, happiness to many people with my way of being,” he said.