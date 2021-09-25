These are brand new images of Mars that reveal stunning details of the red planet

The US Space Agency’s (NASA) Perseverance Rover has been exploring Jezero crater for more than 217 Earth days (211 Martian days, or suns), and the dusty rocks are starting to tell their story – about a young volatile planet Mars flowing with lava and water.

This story, stretching billions of years into the past, is unfolding in large part thanks to the seven powerful scientific cameras aboard Perseverance.

Able to identify small features from great distances, capture vast expanses of the Martian landscape, and magnify tiny rock granules, these specialized cameras also help the rover team determine which rock samples offer the best chance of discovering whether microscopic life existed on the Red Planet. .

As detailed by NASA, in all, around 800 scientists and engineers worldwide make up Perseverance’s largest team. This includes smaller teams, from a few dozen to as many as 100, for each of the rover’s cameras and instruments. And the teams behind the camera must coordinate every decision on what to capture.

The narrative began shortly after the release of Perseverance in February, and the stunning images were piling up as the various cameras conducted their scientific investigations.

NASA/JPL-Caltech



Perseverance’s two navigation cameras – out of nine engineering cameras – support the rover’s autonomous steering capability. And at each stop, the rover first employs these two cameras to get the terrain setup with a 360 degree view.

Perseverance’s six hazard avoidance cameras, or Hazcams, include two pairs up front to help avoid trouble spots and to place the rover’s robotic arm on targets.

As detailed by NASA, the two rear Hazcams provide images to help place the rover in the context of the larger landscape.

Mastcam-Z, a pair of “eyes” on the rover’s mast, was built for the big picture: color panoramic photos, including 3D images, with zoom capability. It can also capture high definition video.

Mastcam-Z images allow scientists to make connections between the features seen from orbit by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) and what they see on the ground.

NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS

As detailed by NASA, the instrument also functions as a low-resolution spectrometer, dividing the light it captures into 11 colors. Scientists can analyze the colors for clues about the composition of the material that emits light, helping them decide which features to amplify with the mission’s true spectrometers.

For example, there is a series of well-known images from March 17th. It shows a wide escarpment, also known as the “Delta Scarp”, which is part of a fan-shaped river delta that formed in the crater long ago. After the Mastcam-Z provided the big picture, the mission turned to the SuperCam for a closer look.

The Long View

As detailed by NASA, scientists use SuperCam to study mineralogy and chemistry, and to look for evidence of ancestral microbial life. Perched next to the Mastcam-Z on Perseverance’s mast, it includes the Remote Micro-Imager, or RMI, which can extend softball-sized features more than a mile away.

Once Mastcam-Z provided images of the escarpment, SuperCam RMI located itself in a corner of it, providing close-ups that were later stitched together for a more revealing view.

In addition, scientists detected signs of igneous rock that formed from lava or magma on the crater floor during this early period.

As detailed by NASA, this could mean not just running water, but running lava, before, during, or after the time the lake itself formed.

These clues are crucial to the mission’s search for signs of ancient Martian life and potentially habitable environments.

To that end, the rover is collecting samples of Martian rocks and sediments that future missions can return to Earth for further study.

NASA/JPL-Caltech/LANL/CNES/CNRS/ASU/MSSS

The (Really) Close-up

As detailed by NASA, a variety of Perseverance cameras on Mars aid in the selection of these samples, including WATSON (the wide-angle topographical sensor for operations and engineering).

Located at the end of the rover’s robotic arm, WATSON provides extreme close-ups of rock and sediment, focusing on the variety, size, shape and color of tiny grains – as well as the “cement” in between – in these materials.

Also according to the information, this information can provide information about the history of Mars, as well as the geological context of potential samples.

WATSON also helps engineers position the rover drill to extract samples from the rock core and produce images of where the sample came from. Check out:

NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

