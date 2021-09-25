This free game on the Epic Games Store can be yours forever if redeemed by September 30th ⋆

Yes, it is quite true that free gifts from epic Games store are not always those options in the AAA world. However, we cannot deny that the indie world is marked by offering a lot of creative games that, despite the limited graphics, always manage to guarantee good hours of fun. In this sense, to illustrate what I have just said, I would like to draw your attention to the new game that has become available for permanent redemption in that store… let’s take a look?

Yesterday, September 23, the Epic Games Store updated the banner with the free games of the week (following the internal schedule) and replaced the Speed ​​Brawl and Tharsis games with the acclaimed The Escapists. That’s right, until 12:00 (GMT) on September 30th, this great icon of the indie world will be available for permanent rescue, until replaced by the great Europa Universalis IV.

For those who don’t know, The Escapists is a game that displays very simple constructions, but manages to guarantee high levels of engagement, by putting players inside a prison and inciting them to escape. The game is marked by typical elements of simulation, strategy and stealth games, in addition to situations full of good humor. Anyway, as I highlighted, Epic’s gift this week is not a big-budget production, but we can’t deny that the game has its attractions and can guarantee good hours of entertainment for players of different styles. Be sure to check it out.

