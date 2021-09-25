Three exercises to lose belly and define the abdomen training at home

After 40 years it’s no use: the first thing that starts to change is the stomach. And, worst of all, even without changing their habits, it increases more and more. This increase puts you in an endless race against the “after 40 belly”.

I honestly don’t know how many times you’ve done something different to slim down or lose your belly, fad diets, walking, jogging, sit-ups. And the question that remains: So, did it work?

I know it's not an easy task, as it was in the past when you were 20 years old.

Today, to help you, I will bring you three simple and basic exercises to do at home for lose belly and define the abdomen.

Polichinello, free squat and arm flexion

That’s right! Maybe you’ve been waiting for a special new abs exercise, but that’s the key. It’s not an isolated abdominal exercise, nor a traditional aerobic walk or anything fancy. It’s basic and easier than you might think.

Yours belly increased after 40 because your metabolism gets more and more slow. For you lower belly you need to go the other way around. After 40 years old you need to understand that to reduce the belly you need exercises that speed up your metabolism and activate localized belly fat burning.

These exercises and their variations work several muscle groups at the same time, including the abdomen, with high energy demand and intensity that generate a stimulus that accelerates the metabolism and makes you burn more fat for up to 48 hours.

However, as important as knowing what these exercises are, is knowing how to use them, which combination, repetitions, intervals, intensity. Doing it the right way will turn your sluggish metabolism into ACCELERATED, BURNING METABOLISM after age 40.

That’s the secret to becoming so bellyless.

A hug and see you next time.