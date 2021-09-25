Tickets for Botafogo x Sampaio Corrêa are on sale; members have benefits on admission and Covid testing.

Respecting the necessary measures for everyone’s safety, the time has come for us to cheer together again in the Nilton Santos Stadium! Following the guidelines of Decree Rio 49336 of 08/26/2021, the Botafogo will hold a test event with an audience presence in the game against the Sampaio Correa, valid for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship Series B, which will take place next Sunday (26/09), at 6:15 pm, at Nilton Santos.

A total of 4,999 tickets will be made available, which will go on sale this Thursday (09/23) through the website BOTAFOGO.COM.BR/INGRESSO . Members have a discount according to the plan purchased.

It is important to emphasize that, for the continuity of the process of returning the public to the Stadium, the collaboration of the fans and all those present will be essential for us to succeed in the test event.

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY ALL THE NECESSARY GUIDELINES FOR PARTICIPATION IN THIS SUNDAY’S TEST EVENT:

Alvinegro fans interested in participating in the test event as a paying public must meet the following three requirements:

1) Express agreement to participate in a test event;

2) Check compliance with the vaccination schedule according to the schedule of the Municipal Health Department;

3) Carry out antigen testing in a network accredited by Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas;

MANIFESTATION OF AGREEMENT TO PARTICIPATE IN A TEST EVENT

When purchasing or checking in the ticket for the match – exclusively online – the fan or guest must agree with:

I) Carry out the testing to detect COVID-19, bearing its own costs in the associated network defined by BOTAFOGO

II) Prove vaccination according to the current schedule by uploading proof of vaccination on a platform indicated by BOTAFOGO

III) Commit to compliance with the sanitary protocols that will be widely publicized in the days prior to the games and in the match itself

IV) Agree that, if the result of the said exam is positive and/or does not comply with the proof of the vaccination schedule, there will be no reimbursement of the test and admission expenses, and it is not transferable to third parties

V) Authorize the storage of data by BOTAFOGO for inspection purposes by the Municipal Health Department

TESTING AND PROOF OF THE VACCINE SCHEME

To access the stadium, in addition to guaranteeing admission, fans must prove vaccination and take the Covid-19 Antigen test. Through an exclusive partnership with Veus Saúde, in addition to a wide accredited network, Alvinegro fans will be able to take the exam starting at R$49.

The Covid-19 Antigen test should be performed after 3:15 pm on Friday, the 24th, until 12:00 pm on Sunday, the 26th. Veus Saúde offers, in addition to its own testing posts, a wide accredited network in Rio de Janeiro and out of state. On the Veus network, exams can be performed for R$89, while Partner-Owners and the Glorioso and Alvinegro do Camisa 7 plans may perform the test for R$49. Botafogo will subsidize R$40 from the test of these groups.

CLICK HERE AND SEE THE STEP BY STEP (https://www.veussaude.com.br/gebotafogo)

ATTENTION: At the accredited laboratory for the event, you will need to inform, at the time of the service, that your COVID-19 Antigen test report (nasal swab) should be made available on the SAÚDECHECK-IN platform.

In addition to taking the test, fans must upload their digital vaccination card on the Veus Saúde platform (SaúdeCheckIn). Click here to check the entire step by step to be able to attend the match. Only users with a process with an Enabled status will have their ticket enabled in the Secure Voucher application

Veus Saúde has an approved operation for Large Events, allowing exams to be carried out in DRIVE THRU with validation and release of fans with safety, quality and agility.

PEOPLE AGE 50 AND OVER: Provide proof of the first and second doses (or single dose, in cases indicated by the manufacturer)

PEOPLE UP TO 49 YEARS OF AGE: Provide proof of the first dose (or single dose, in the cases indicated by the manufacturer)

UNDER 15 YEARS OF AGE: No proof of vaccination is required

The ticket for access to the stadium will be made available exclusively via the Secure Voucher, after 12:00 on Sunday (26/09), upon completion of the steps previously described. If the steps are not completed, the ticket will not be made available.

SERVICE – BOTAFOGO FANS:

Load available: 4,999 TICKETS

Sale and check-in: BOTAFOGO.COM.BR/INGRESSO

AVAILABLE SECTORS:

North, Lower East, Lower West and West Sector Box.

Note: Public access will be carried out by the North sector of the Stadium with distribution between the Lower East, North and Lower West sectors later on;

OPENING OF SALES:

09/23 (Thursday) – 10 am – Exclusively for Members

09/23 (Thursday) – 4 pm – General Public

TICKETS VALUES:

Owner-Partners – Check-in

Supporters holding the 2020 Season Package – Check-in*

SHIRT 7 – Glorious Plan – Check-in

SHIRT 7 – Cria+ – Check-in

SHIRT 7 – Alvinegro Plan – R$20

SHIRT 7 – Black Plan – R$60

SHIRT 7 – White Plan – R$80

Botafogo no Coração Plan – R$80

Integer – R$160

Half – BRL 80

IMPORTANT: THERE WILL BE NO GRATUITY FOR THIS MATCH

*Only active supporters whose the “2020 Season Package” has been paid in full.