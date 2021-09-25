Tite bets on formation with trio of midfielders, and Gerson gains breath in the Seleção | Brazilian Team

From the middle onwards, disputes are open. That’s what Tite said loud and clear, behind the mask, at the press conference calling on the Seleção for the October triple round. Among the 25 new calls, there is one name that stands out: Gerson.

The Olympique de Marseille midfielder was at the end of the line of players watched by Tite to play the midfield alongside Casemiro – he was the seventh tested after the 2018 World Cup – and seems to take a step further to stay on the team. Against Venezuela, in Caracas, he competes with Fred for a spot in midfield.

Brazil, leader of the Qualifiers with 100% success – eight wins in eight games -, will face the Venezuelans on the 7th, then take Colombia on the 10th, and close the date FIFA against Uruguay, in Manaus

In addition to the second half against Chile, the first five against Argentina and another 80 against Peru, Gerson benefits from the team’s new formation. There are fewer attackers and more midfielders. A trend that Tite follows in recent matches.

As a reminder, from the start of the Qualifiers to the end of the Copa America, Tite had played more matches with the following original formation:

two ends (mostly Neymar, Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus or Everton Chives),

another striker (sometimes Firmino, now Gabigol or also Richarlison)

a steering wheel (Casemiro), another one more aligned to the side, which was Fred and before Douglas Luiz, and a midfielder (Lucas Paquetá)

But Tite follows a new mantra: the pursuit of creativity. If before it was rare to put Everton Ribeiro and Lucas Paquetá together – it only happened on game occasions, with the Lyon player retreating in midfield – now the coach’s idea is to consolidate this idea and even more so with the presence of a bigger player offensive capability alongside Casemiro.

Tite simplified the explanation for Gerson’s choice, but said he expected Gerson “in a 4-1-3-2 at high pressure, with creative freedom. In the defensive phase, 4-4-2, leaving two men ahead.” Tite’s assistant, Cleber Xavier, highlighted the new phase of the team’s formation and the role of Gerson. He recalled that at Olympique the former Flamengo player plays more advanced.

– He was a 10 turned 8. A midfielder turned second midfielder, a second midfielder. We really enjoyed working with us in the game against Peru. We have good players in position and we’ve given them all time. Gerson took a while to come, but we wanted, when he came, that it had continuity, which it is having. Gerson gives us this condition, a little different from Fred, to give you a little more creation, within this idea of ​​a greater volume of creation in the team – he summarized.

It is not new that Tite is looking for a midfielder with greater infiltration power. In the past, Paulinho, an arrow, was able to play earlier than Philippe Coutinho in the last Cup. He looked for cadence in Arthur, greater marking power and long passes from Douglas Luiz and Bruno Guimarães and has his head turned to lighter players like Fred, Gerson and… Edenilson.

The Internacional player is very different from Gerson, who has more ball touch and in-depth vision, but it was no coincidence that the midfielder left out Bruno Guimarães, who has a great performance in French football. Edenilson delivers, keeping the proper proportions, the advances of Paulinho – Tite and the committee know the player well, who was the reserve of the former Corinthians player, and they really enjoyed the participation in the Internacional player’s training.

A little over a year before the Cup, Tite’s funnel is getting narrower. The tests will continue in the middle of the competition, but the technical committee’s idea at the moment is to favor lighter midfielders with greater offensive mobility. Not that for this it is necessary to have less offensive wingers, as are, for example, Danilo and Alex Sandro.

Check out the list of players:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palm trees);

Defenders: Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Marquinhos (PSG), Éder Militão (Real Madrid), Lucas Veríssimo (Benfica);

Sides: Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Guilherme Arana (Atlético-MG), and Emerson Royal (Tottenham);

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Éverton Ribeiro (Flemish), Lucas Paquetá (Lyon), Gerson (Olympique) and Edenílson (International);