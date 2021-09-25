Tite calls the team ‘English’ still in the confidence of the clubs’ release – 24/09/2021

The inclusion of eight Premier League players in the squad for the Brazilian team’s games against Venezuela, Colombia and Uruguay, for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, happened even before a definitive answer regarding their release by English clubs.

According to the selection coordinator, Juninho Paulista, Tite’s technical committee made the call based on the “confidence” that the situation will be resolved next week. This uncertainty involves eight players who play in England: goalkeeper Alisson and defensive midfielder Fabinho (both from Liverpool); goalkeeper Ederson and striker Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City); defender Thiago Silva (Chelsea); steering wheel Fred (Manchester United); right-back Emerson (Tottenham); and attacking midfielder Raphinha (Leeds).

“There have already been several positive meetings, with Fifa, Premier League and the British government. We trust that next week, yes, there will be a positive situation for these cases,” said Juninho.

The negotiation happens because the clubs vetoed the players last FIFA date, in September, as the British government requires a 14-day quarantine on the return of countries that are on the Covid-19 red list, as is the case of Brazil. The clubs, therefore, did not release because athletes would lose games on their return home.

FIFA, then, entered the game to try to relax the rules with the British government, in an attempt to sew an agreement. The organization even mentioned that there is good will between the parties. So much so that the CBF gave up asking for punishment to English clubs — as provided for in the regulations — because of their posture. CBF has been in contact with FIFA to find out about the progress of the negotiation.

Brazil faces Venezuela, Colombia and Uruguay, respectively, on the 7, 10 and 14 of October. The third game will be on Brazilian soil: Manaus was the chosen venue.