Tite reveals conversation with Vojvoda and the coach’s difficulty without his family in Brazil: ‘he’s alone’ – Play

THE Brazilian Team was summoned this Friday (24) for the games of 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. During the press conference, the technician tit was asked by journalist Mário Kempes from Ceará about the meeting with the Argentine coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda, of strength, in Rio Grande do Sul. In response, he revealed contact with the tricolor cast and tactical discussions.

“I talked to many people, congratulated Fortaleza for the campaign, talked to Titi, Pikachu, Lucas Lima, the president afterwards, Marcelo Paz, and talked to Vojvoda for some time. He commented on an interview in Argentina and we talked about the future, system and position, even because the tactical game is real, it’s visual and difficult to read. We talk about positioning, condition, how many are between the lines, how many lines the opponent has, so we worked a 3 and 5 system, and my wife on the side I looked at everything, I think she learned something”, he joked.

During the press conference, Tite also commented on the importance of the family and revealed that Vojvoda took questions from the coach. In Brazil since the beginning of May, the Argentine chose to live in the Center of Excellence, the team’s headquarters in Pici, and left his wife and three children in Argentina.

Subtitle:

The president of Fortaleza, Marcelo Paz, received Vojvoda’s children during his visit to Brazil Photograph:

reproduction

“We talked about the human difficulty. He is alone, without his three children and his wife, and we feel the result, but he does not have family support. She asked how I did it abroad, twice in the United Arab Emirates, but I took everyone, my son was 17 years old, my daughter was 9. The people spoke English with an Arabic accent, she did not understand, cried and did not want to go to the class, so the human side is important, the activity is extraordinary, but it pays the price”, he commented.

The moment between Tite and Vojvoda took place at an airport in the South. The Fortaleza delegation was returning to the capital of Ceará after facing Internacional on Sunday (19), for the 21st round of the Serie A Brazilian Championship.