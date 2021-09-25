Tite summons Vinicius Jr., two from Flamengo and news for the triple round of qualifiers; see the 25

The coach Tite announced this Friday (24) the 25 players who will make up the squad of Brazilian Team for another triple round of South American qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. And the list has five that act in national football, which impacts some clubs in rounds of the Brazilian championship, and eight that defend associations in England – in the last call, the athletes were not released due to issues involving the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brazil’s next commitments will be in October, against the Venezuela on the 7th, in Caracas, for the 11th round, the Colombia 10th, in Barranquilha, for the fifth round, delayed, and the Uruguay on the 14th, in Manaus, for the 12th round. The group performs on days 3 and 4.

See below the list of summoned:

goalkeepers:

Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City) and Weverton (Palm trees)

defenders:

Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Éder Militão (Real Madrid) and Lucas Veríssimo (Benfica)

Sides:

Alex Sandro (Juventus), Danilo (Juventus), Guilherme Arana (Atlético-MG) and Emerson Royal (Tottenham)

Midfielders:

Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paquetá (Lyon), Fabinho (Liverpool), Gerson (Olympique de Marseille), Everton Ribeiro (Flemish) and Edenílson (International)

attackers:

Neymar (PSG), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Gabigol (Flemish), Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid), Matheus Cunha (Atlético de Madrid), Antony (Ajax) and Raphinha (Leeds United)

Tite during the call of the Brazilian team, in September 2020 Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

The five athletes who work in Brazil are Weverton, from Palmeiras, Guilherme Arana, from Atlético-MG, Edenílson, from Internacional, Everton Ribeiro and Gabigol, both from Flamengo.

The eight who play in England are Alisson and Fabinho, from Liverpool, Ederson and Gabriel Jesus, from Manchester City, Emerson Royal, from Tottenham, Thiago Silva, from Chelsea, Fred, from Manchester United, and Raphinha, from Leeds United. In the last call, there were nine, but the clubs and the Premier League put their foot down because of the restriction of the United Kingdom to some countries in relation to the coronavirus, Brazil among them.

Vinicius Jr., who has been busting in this European season sprint for Real Madrid, was remembered again. And the big news was Antony, ex-São Paulo and who has been calling the attention of the sports media worldwide for his performances at Ajax.

With eight wins in eight games, the Brazilian team leads the qualifiers with 24 points. The expectation is, quite possibly, to guarantee a place in the World Cup in this triple round.