TJ decision contradicts SC teacher who does not want to be vaccinated against Covid | Anderson Silva

The judge of the Court of Justice of Santa Catarina (TJ-SC) Denise Francoski responded to the appeal of the Public Ministry (MP-SC) and overturned the decision that allowed a Gaspar’s teacher does not get vaccinated against Covid-19. She went to court against a municipal decree that mandated immunization by municipal employees.

​Receive news from Florianópolis and region through WhatsApp​

The judge of the 2nd Civil Court of Gaspar, Cibelles Mendes Beltrame, had granted an injunction in favor of the teacher. The MP-SC appealed questioning the arguments of the magistrate, who entered other points, called into question the effectiveness of vaccines against Covid-19.

read more

Judge Denise Francoski accepted the prosecution’s notes and highlighted: “in a perspective more distant from the objects under discussion, it should be noted that it is the responsibility of the Judiciary to compare the conformity or not of the procedures of state agencies, agencies and institutions in relation to norms that govern them, and not, in an analysis absent any social empathy, and here it is highlighted, to bear a fragile diagnosis on the safety or efficacy of vaccines made available by the Government, especially when what is at issue is the right to life in a alarming pandemic scenario”.

With the injunction of suspensive effect, the teacher is now regulated by the municipal decree that requires her to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Read too:

​With few vaccines, Florianópolis extends the deadline for the second dose of Astrazeneca​

​Vaccination in Florianópolis has 17,000 people who have not taken the second dose​