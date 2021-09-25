TJ-SC suspends teacher’s right not to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in Gaspar

The Court of Justice of Santa Catarina accepted the appeal of the Public Ministry and suspended the injunction that allowed a teacher of Gaspar to teach without being immunized against the coronavirus.

The decision contradicted the State Government and the Municipality of Gaspar, which issued decrees charging the “vaccination passport” for public servants. She works in two schools in the municipal network.

As arguments she would have said that she already has antibodies, as she contracted Covid-19 and recovered. She also claimed that the vaccine posed a risk to her health because it was “experimental.”

Judge Cibelle Mendez Beltrame, from the 2nd Civil Court of Gaspar, had agreed with the educator and highlighted publications in scientific journals stating that people who have already had the disease can indeed create antibodies.

While for the Civil Court the case was seen as a respect for the teacher’s individual freedom, the MP-SC understood that this would place her school above the “collective protection inherent to the right to life, which is not to be admitted”.

The document signed by judge Denise de Souza Luiz Francoski was published last Friday, 24th. Until the final decision of the Court of Justice, the injunction remains suspended.

