Today’s horoscope: September 25, 2021; check the forecasts

See today’s horoscope predictions for your zodiac sign this Saturday, September 25, 2021. Check out the most amazing astrological predictions of the week, health, work, love, money, guardian angel and guess of the day. See the configuration of space, moon and planets for this day.
Aries
Your desire for new experiences will be somewhat limited by your impractical way of handling issues. Put your ideas in order and you’ll have more. Night with emotional and very erotic surprise.
Date of sign: 21/03 to 20/04
Guardian Angel: jeliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 1-70-75-87-76-21-91
Bull
Relationships with superiors and co-workers will be a little strained, but very productive. With a little ingenuity and diplomacy, you will gain everyone’s support. Money arrives for matters of chance and business.
Date of sign: 21/04 to 20/05
Guardian Angel: Uriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 18-7-72-85-9-3-53
Twins
Good morning to design new jobs and organize those already started. Your overall business vision and tasks will be optimal and profitable. Use your intuition on everything, including love.
Date of sign: 05/21 to 06/20
Guardian Angel: Minguel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 69-59-74-29-94-6-33
Cancer
Don’t try to put limits on your creativity or the expression of your emotions. You will have happy moments if you let these sensations leave you. It’s your day to express yourself fully.
Date of sign: 21/06 to 22/07
Guardian Angel: Gabriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 83-44-77-32-24-40-89
Lion
You will feel a certain tension at work that will cloud your mood and make you a little rough in your dealings with others. Try to be more diplomatic. The night promises very erotic seduction and intimacy.
Date of sign: 7/23 to 8/22
Guardian Angel: Cassiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 2-47-36-96-54-92-25
Virgin
Your emotions are a little confused and some rash actions will lead you to take some steps that you will later regret. More patience in taking action and doing is the key to your success today.
Date of sign: 23/08 to 22/09
Guardian Angel: metatron
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 41-71-57-62-26-66-27
Lb
Pay more attention to your words and try to criticize the actions of others, especially if they are above you, you will face each other and you will gain nothing. The night will give you very passionate moments.
Date of sign: 09/23 to 10/22
Guardian Angel: theliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 35-19-5-4-46-43-82
Scorpion
Emotional changes will cause you to behave impulsively and inasurably. Old problems will surface that you must analyze, temperance. Chance will surprise you.
Date of sign: 10/23 to 11/21
Guardian Angel: Rafael
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 98-23-45-68-51-97-86
Sagittarius
Pay close attention to how you deal with those close to you. Others will notice in you a certain degree of coldness and will try to avoid direct contact, you for your thing, today don’t hold grudges.
Date of sign: 11/22 to 12/21
Guardian Angel: abadon
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 20-0-13-84-14-95-81
Capricorn
Day full of life force that will lead you to seek new goals and set new goals. You will enjoy great luck and magnetism all the time, it is a day for you to enjoy the good.
Date of sign: 12/22 to 01/20
Guardian Angel: salathiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 63-15-30-11-10-56-16
Aquarium
It is highly recommended that you adopt a diplomatic attitude if you do not want to get into open conflict with partners or partners. Chance today will smile on you and make you change your whole life for the better.
Date of sign: 01/21 to 02/19
Guardian Angel: phanuel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 79-88-93-55-42-48-38
Fishes
You will be in a privileged position to take control of every situation. But don’t be so lucky and stand firm. Night with social surprises and friendships.
Date of sign: 02/20 to 03/20
Guardian Angel: Israel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 39-80-34-12-99-65-67
