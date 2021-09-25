Toyota launches car subscription service in Brazil; prices start from R$2.6 thousand

The automaker Toyota launched in Brazil, in this friday (24), the “Kinto One Personal” vehicle subscription service. The portfolio includes all cars sold by the manufacturer in the country. The service becomes part of the portfolio of Kinto, the Japanese manufacturer’s mobility company that already operates in 40 countries around the world. In the list of vehicles, models such as Yaris, Corolla, Hilux, SW4, RAV4 and Corolla Cross are included.





04 Mar



15 Jan





You prices start at R$2,682.00 and go up to R$15,370.00 per month, depending on the chosen car. According to Toyota, the subscription also includes preventive maintenance, 24-hour assistance, IPVA, a spare car (if necessary) and insurance with coverage for third parties. O subscriber can keep the vehicle for one or two years. During this period, there is also the possibility of extra daily rates for additional models. Toyota also explained that the contractor can buy the car at the end of the contract directly at the dealership that the driver picked up.





The Kinto One Personal can now be hired 100% digitally from this Friday on the Kinto website. There is also the option to call upon the support of any Toyota dealership to purchase the subscription service. In face-to-face service, the company promises that its teams of specialists can “guarantee the option for the ideal car according to the usage profile.”



