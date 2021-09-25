Trio is wanted after performing ‘sex acts’ at a tourist spot in Indonesia

The police are looking for a man and two women photographed nude in an Indonesian tourist spot. The photos, which were first posted by a now-deleted Twitter user, caught the three people performing “sexual acts”, in the conservative Muslim-majority country.

In the images, the trio appears naked or semi-naked, but wearing an anti-Covid mask, while showing off for the photo shoot at Koja Cliff Park in Tangerang.

Now that the case has become a national scandal, local police are under strong pressure to identify and arrest the members of the trio, reports the British newspaper “Sun”.

Interviewed visitors said they had not seen any move to a nude photo shoot recently, suggesting it was done discreetly.

Woman poses in park in Indonesia: national scandal Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

The scandal, which has already become international, may come at a price for the tourist attraction, as local authorities have discovered that the park was operating without a tourism license. Several tourist attraction sites were closed by the government because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Each of those involved can be sentenced to up to 12 years in prison, in accordance with the country’s anti-pornography law.