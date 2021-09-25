TV Cultura announces the end of the ‘Manhattan Connection’ airing after nine months

THE TV Culture announced this Friday (24) that it ended the partnership with the “Manhattan Connection“, a program that arrived on the network in January this year, coming from Globonews, and created on GNT.

According to a statement from the São Paulo station, the last edition of the program will be a rerun, to be shown this Sunday (26), of the program that aired on Wednesday (22).

The reason for the end of the partnership was not explained, but the note says that the decision was taken in common agreement between the broadcaster and the producer of the program.

In the official profile of the program on Twitter, only an excerpt of the song “Pais e Filhos”, by the band Legião Urbana, was posted, which says: “I’ve lived in such a house that I don’t even remember anymore”.

“I’ve lived in so many houses that I don’t even remember anymore.” urban Legion — Manhattan Connection (@manhattanc) September 25, 2021

Read below the note from TV Cultura.

“TV Cultura informs that the program Manhattan Connection will have its last airing on the network this Sunday (9/26), when the rerun of the Wednesday (22) edition will be aired.

By mutual agreement, TV Cultura and Blend Negócios Divulgação e Editoração Ltda., the company responsible for the production and licensing of Manhattan Connection rights, decided not to continue the program.

The direction of TV Cultura wishes success to Manhattan and its presenters, whom it thanks for the period of airing at the station”.

