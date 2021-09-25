Two more stations in Greater Florianópolis will sell the cheapest gasoline in Brazil

Units were notified by Procon because of an unjustified increase in the price of gasoline during the truck drivers’ strike in early September

Two gas stations in Greater Florianópolis will have to sell gasoline at cost price as of this Saturday (24), for a period of 24 hours, as notified by Procon. Because of that, it will be the cheapest price in Brazil.

The Pit Stop Comércio de Combustíveis LTDA, on Avenida Ivo Silveira, nº 1840, in Florianópolis, will sell a liter of regular gasoline for R$ 5.18 and additive for R$ 5.22.

According to the director of Procon de Santa Catarina, Thiago Silva, the price will be charged from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm on Saturday (25th) and Sunday (26). “As the Florianópolis unit does not work 24 hours, it will have to release the cost price during the two days to comply with the assessment”, explains the director of the agency.

From 6:00 am this Saturday (25) until 6:00 am on Sunday (26), the Posto Lugares Eireli, at Rua Pedro Neri Schwindein, nº 750, in Santo Amaro da Imperatriz, will sell a liter of regular gasoline for R$ 5.14 and the additive R$ 5.15.

According to research by the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), a gas station in Amapá charges R$ 5.19 per liter of regular gasoline. Thus, the two units will sell the cheapest liter in Brazil.

understand the case

As well as the Bassol gas station, last Saturday (18), the two units were notified by the Santa Catarina Procon because of the unjustified increase during the truck drivers’ strike in early September.

At the time, the agency warned Sindópolis (Fuel Retail Trade Union) to advise members not to raise fuel prices.

“We cannot be colluding with this infamous conduct, we have to protect Santa Catarina consumers, who are the most vulnerable part of the consumer relationship”, explains director Tiago Silva.

Cheapest fuel prices in Greater Florianópolis

regular gasoline

According to the ANP survey, carried out between September 12 and last Saturday (18), the cheapest regular gasoline found in the capital Florianópolis was at Auto Posto Cordeiro, on Patrício Caldeira de Andrade street, in the Abraão neighborhood, for R$ 5.39.

The Auto Posto Atenas, on Getúlio Vargas Street, in the Center, sells a liter of fuel for R$ 5.94, the cheapest found in Biguaçu.

In Palhoça, the best price was found at Auto Posto Terra Nova, on Rua José Comes Pamplona, ​​in the Bela Vista neighborhood, for R$ 5.96.

The Comércio de Combustíveis Eireli, on BR-101, km 200, in Serraria, sells a liter of fuel for R$ 5.96, the cheapest in São José.

Additive gasoline

Among the nine stations surveyed in Biguaçu, the Auto Posto Atenas, on Getúlio Vargas Street, Centro, sells a liter of additive for R$ 5.94.

In Florianópolis, the best price was registered at Auto Posto Cordeiro, on Rua Patrício Caldeira de Andrade, in the Abraão neighborhood, for R$ 5.449.

Of the 17 units surveyed in Palhoça, the cheapest liter was found at Auto Posto Terra Nova, on Rua José Cosme Pamplona, ​​in the Bela, Vista neighborhood, for R$ 5.969.

In São José, Máximo Comércio de Combustíveis, on Rua João Ambrósio da Silva, in Barreiros, sells for R$ 5.969.

Ethanol

Auto Posto Tunas Eireli, on Rua João Born, Centro, in Biguaçu, sells a liter of ethanol for R$ 4.969. In Florianópolis, the best price was found at Rede Economic Comércio de Combustíveis, on Rua Prefeito Dib Cherem, in Capoeiras, for R$4,999.

The Auto Posto Max, on Tenente Francisco Lehmkhul street, downtown, in Palhoça, sells a liter for R$ 4.949, the cheapest in the city. In São José, the best price found was at Posto Motorhome Ltda, on Vergilino Ferreira de Souza street, in Barreiros, for R$5,199.

Diesel S10

Auto Posto Atenas, on Getúlio Vargas Street, in the Center, sells a liter of fuel for R$4.399, cheaper in Biguaçu.

Vip Combustíveis, on Rua Waldemar Ouriques, in Capoeiras, Florianópolis, sells the s10 diesel for R$ 4.490.

In Palhoça, the cheapest liter was at Auto Posto Terra Nova, on José Comes Pamplona street, in the Bela Vista neighborhood, for R$ 4,399.

In São José, the best price found was at Posto Motorhome Ltda, on Vergilino Ferreira de Souza street, in Barreiros, for R$ 4.499.