Uber bans 1,600 drivers in Brazil for ‘excessive travel cancellation’

THE Uber this week banned about 1,600 drivers from its app for “excessive cancellation” of trips.

The company stated, in a statement, that “of the approximately 1 million drivers and delivery partners registered with Uber, 0.16% of the total presented – on a recurring basis – behaviors that intentionally affect the operation of the platform”.

The ban on drivers comes after months of complaints from users about cancellation and waiting time for races. One of the images circulating on social networks — and whose veracity was confirmed by the report — shows one of the drivers excluded from the platform with a notice from Uber saying that, of 3,648 trips, he had canceled 3,484 in the last 30 days.

Drivers have complained about rising fuel prices and rising car rental prices.

According to the Association of Application Drivers of São Paulo (Amasp), the number of banned professionals “is exorbitant”.

“We are choosing races for profit, fuel has gone up 51% in the year 2021 alone, and fares have been frozen since 2015,” the association said in a Facebook post on Friday.

“We cannot afford to do everything that comes up, as we will pay for the passenger to reach their destination, and we cannot be punished for this,” continued Amasp.

According to Uber, “partner drivers are independent professionals and, like users, can cancel trips when they deem it necessary.”

“The abuse of canceling trips has nothing to do with the partner driver’s freedom to refuse requests. At Uber, the driver is completely free to decide which travel requests to accept and which to refuse. The connection between partner and user — when name, model and license plate are shared and the user receives confirmation that the driver is on his way — only occurs after the driver has checked the request information (time, distance, destination, etc.) and decided to accept the trip”, says the company in a note.

Uber also states that “the practice of canceling several trips in a row right after they have been accepted negatively harms everyone who uses the platform.” “On the one hand, they prevent other partner drivers from generating income by meeting the same requests for canceled trips, and, on the other, they leave users waiting longer or even giving up on the request,” he says.

Some drivers who provide services for Uber, have even started to paste images on the back of the passenger seat of their cars to “explain” why the delay and cancellations. In the photo, published on Amasp’s Instagram profile, it is shown that the value of fuel does not compensate for the value received by the driver at the end of the race.

earlier this month Uber and 99 claimed to have revised payment rates.

Uber, in a statement, said that “it has intensified its efforts to help partner drivers reduce their expenses, with partnerships that offer discounts on fuel, for example, as well as having reviewed and readjusted the earnings of partner drivers in several cities ”. “In the metropolitan region of São Paulo, for example, the values ​​of earnings with UberX trips were readjusted by up to 35%”, he continued.

On the same day, the president of Amasp, Eduardo Lima de Souza, said that the “adjustment was much lower than what the class needs”, not being able to “supply or alleviate the financial situation faced”.