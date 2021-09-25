Uber excludes more than 15,000 drivers for constant cancellation of races, says association | Economy

The São Paulo Application Drivers Association (Amasp) accuses Uber of excluding, across the country, more than 15 thousand application drivers from the platform due to excessive cancellations. It would be equivalent to 1% of the entire driver base in the country, according to the association.

Amasp says that, between the effects of the pandemic and, now, the rise in fuel prices, around 25% of the São Paulo fleet of drivers has given up working in the segment — nationally, there is no survey. The smaller supply of drivers increased the waiting time for passengers.

“It was a summary exclusion, which left drivers in a difficult situation. In the terms of use of the platform, there is no prohibition on the practice of cancellation”, says Eduardo Lima de Souza, president of Amasp.

High Fuels Affect Driver Profit by Applications

‘Permanently disabled’

O g1 talked to three application drivers who were excluded from the platform. All admit cancellations, but say that the numbers presented by the platform do not correspond to the amount of trips canceled and that they were not notified of the possibility of exclusion.

When removing a driver from the platform, Uber sends a message inside the platform and restricts access for new races. Claiming violation of the Uber Community Code, the account is “permanently disabled”.

“At Uber, canceling trips is a right of both the driver and the user. However, the abuse of this resource constitutes misuse of the platform, as it intentionally impairs its functioning”, says the note sent to the drivers.

1 of 2 Francisco Peixoto Neto, 33, was excluded from the platform this week — Photo: Arte/g1/Personal archive Francisco Peixoto Neto, 33, was excluded from the platform this week — Photo: Arte/g1/Personal archive

Driver Francisco Peixoto Neto, 33, says he was notified by the company on Tuesday, but he had a habit of canceling races in risky areas of the city of São Paulo and, more recently, those that were unprofitable due to the cost of fuel. . He says he was never notified that he was breaking any rules.

“If I had received a message earlier, I would have stopped canceling because I depend on it to support my 5-month-old daughter. We didn’t have a chance to defend ourselves”, says Peixoto.

The same pattern is described by Douglas Santana, 36 years old. “I’ve been at Uber for almost 4 years, I’ve never had any problems or complaints”, he says.

2 of 2 Douglas Santana, 36, was excluded from the platform this week — Photo: Arte/g1/Personal archive Douglas Santana, 36, was excluded from the platform this week — Photo: Arte/g1/Personal archive

Carlos Alberto Rocha, 37, says that after taking a break on Tuesday he was unable to return to the app. Furthermore, when the account is deactivated, it cannot contact the company to negotiate a return.

“What upsets me is that we are simply excluded, regardless of whether we need to support our family or pay car payments, insurance and licensing”, says Rocha.

Partner drivers are independent professionals and, like users, can cancel trips when they deem it necessary. Excessive cancellations or for fraud purposes, however, represent an abuse of the resource and constitute misuse of the platform, as they hinder its operation and intentionally impair the experience of other users and drivers.

Uber has its own teams and technologies that constantly review trips and cancellations to identify suspected violations of the Community Code and, if proven, ban the accounts involved.

Behaviors such as the practice of canceling several trips in a row and soon after they have been accepted negatively harm everyone who uses the platform because, on the one hand, they prevent other partner drivers from generating income by meeting the same canceled trip requests, and, on the other hand, they leave users waiting longer or even giving up on the request.

Trip cancellation abuse has nothing to do with the partner driver’s freedom to refuse requests. At Uber, the driver is completely free to decide which travel requests to accept and which to refuse.