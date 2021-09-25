Uber is accused of excluding 15,000 drivers for race cancellation

Uber is being accused of excluding more than 15,000 application drivers from the platform. According to the Association of Application Drivers of São Paulo (Amasp), the reason given would be the excess of travel cancellations. According to information from the G1 portal, drivers started to select races, mainly due to the increase in fuel prices.

According to Amasp, the number of drivers punished is equivalent to 1% of the entire driver base in the country. Furthermore, the association indicates that around 25% of the fleet of drivers in São Paulo has given up working in the segment. Due to the reduced fleet, the waiting time for passengers has increased.

“It was a summary exclusion, which left drivers in a difficult situation. Under the terms of use of the platform, there is no prohibition on the practice of cancellation”, declares Eduardo Lima de Souza, president of Amasp.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

About the subject

According to information from the G1 portal, when removing a driver from the platform, Uber sends a message inside the platform and restricts access to new races. Claiming violation of the Uber Community Code, the account is “permanently disabled”. In a note sent to drivers, the company said that excessive cancellations harm the platform. “At Uber, trip cancellation is a right of both the driver and the user. However, the abuse of this resource configures misuse of the platform, as it intentionally impairs its operation”, says the statement.

The per-app travel company further states that it has “not excluded more than 15,000 drivers”. According to her, penalized partners represent a minority, around 0.16% of the total. “Uber has its own teams and technologies that constantly review trips and cancellations to identify suspected violations of the Community Code and, if proven, ban the accounts involved,” he said in a statement.

Get access to special reports. Subscribe O PEOPLE+ by clicking here.

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags