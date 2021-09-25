Uber to Offer Retirement Plans for UK Drivers

THE Uber Technologies will start putting into practice Offering retirement plans for drivers in the UK, months after being forced to grant them labor rights in the country.

In March, Uber reclassified more than 70,000 drivers in England as workers after a decision by the country’s courts. The company also stated that it will offer other rights such as paid vacations and minimum wage.

This Friday (24), the US company said it will contribute 3% of drivers’ income to the pension plan and drivers will be able to choose between contributing a minimum of 5% of their income to the service.

The British entity GMB represents Uber drivers in the country and has the right to negotiate on behalf of workers.

Uber and GMB also advocated that other app transport companies like Ola, Bolt and Addison Lee offer similar rights to their drivers.

The UK pension plan regulator said Uber has taken “positive steps” and called for all companies in the so-called “gig economy” to place their employees in retirement plans.

“The gig economy will grow more as the UK lets the pandemic and companies recover and it is right that all workers who contribute to it receive the pensions they are entitled to,” said a spokesperson.

The regulator said it will inspect companies that do not involve their workers “voluntarily and immediately,” the spokesman said.