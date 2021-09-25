UFC 266: Ortega taunts Volkanovski in last stand | combat

UFC 266 will be held this Saturday in Las Vegas and will headline the featherweight title bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega. Also putting her belt at stake is Valentina Shevchenko, who will fight Lauren Murphy to maintain her reign in the fly category.

None of the players on the card had a problem with the balance, thus confirming all of the night’s disputes. At the ceremonial weigh-in open to the public, the atmosphere was one of respect among all fighters, except between Volkanovski and Ortega. With a rivalry sparked by the reality “The Ultimate Fighter”, the champion and his challenger faced each other, exchanging provocations, with Ortega gesturing with his arms, in an ironic tone, as if he was afraid of his opponent. When he was interviewed, he fired:

– Screw the belt. I’ll get your head.

The champion, to jeers, responded by guaranteeing that he will take the belt back to Australia.

Brazil will have three representatives at the event. Jéssica Sate-Estaca will have her twentieth fight in the UFC and this time she will face Cynthia Calvillo, in a dispute that opens the main card.

Marlon Moraes closes the preliminary card in a duel against Merab Dvalishvili, at bantamweight. The Brazilian is coming off two defeats and hasn’t fought since December last year.

And Taila Santos, also in the preliminaries, will fight Roxanne Modafferi. At the weight of this fight, the American appeared with the wig honoring a Japanese anime, in a moment of relaxation in the stare.

Check out the UFC 266 weigh-in

The official weigh-in of the fighters took place this Friday morning in Las Vegas. The main event was confirmed quickly. Current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski was soon the first to weigh himself and scored 65.5kg, below the weight limit for the category. His challenger, Brian Ortega, appeared shortly after, even lighter than his opponent: 65.3kg, and without taking off his cap.

The main co-event was also confirmed without scares. Champion Valentina Shevchenko weighed in early and even under the flyweight limit, with 56.2kg. The challenger Lauren Murphy took a little longer to appear, almost 40 minutes, but nailed the 56.7kg category and opened a smile for photographers.

All fighters beat the limits allowed in their categories, including the three Brazilians in action at the event: Jessica Bate-Estaca, Marlon Moraes and Taila Santos. Jessica and Marlon weighed the same as their opponents (Cynthia Calvillo and Merab Dvalishvili, respectively), and Taila, at 56.7kg, was slightly below her opponent, Roxanne Modafferi, who scored 56.9kg.

One of the big concerns at the weigh-in was the fight between lightweights Dan Hooker and Nasrat Haqparast, who arrived in Las Vegas just the day before because of problems obtaining a visa to enter the US. However, the two went on the scale in the first 10 minutes of the window and both were within the allowed value for fights that don’t count in the category: 70.5kg for Hooker, 70.1kg for Haqparast.

Combat broadcasts "UFC 266" live and in full with exclusivity this Saturday, from 6:45 pm (Brasilia time).

Check the weights of the athletes: MAIN CARD

* Featherweight (up to 65.8kg): Alexander Volkanovski (65.5kg) x Brian Ortega (65.3kg)

* Flyweight (up to 56.7kg): Valentina Shevchenko (56.2kg) x Lauren Murphy (56.7kg)

Middleweight (up to 84.4kg): Nick Diaz (84.1kg) x Robbie Lawler (83.4kg)

Heavyweight (up to 120.7kg): Curtis Blaydes (118.4kg) x Jairzinho Rozenstruik (116.6kg)

Flyweight (up to 57.2kg): Jessica Stakeholder (57.2kg) x Cynthia Calvillo (57.2kg)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Roosterweight (up to 61.7kg): Marlon Moraes (61.5kg) x Merab Dvalishvili (61.5kg)

Lightweight (up to 70.8kg): Dan Hooker (70.5kg) x Nasrat Haqparast (70.1kg)

Heavyweight (up to 120.7kg): Shamil Abdurakhimov (117kg) x Chris Daukaus (104.8kg)

Flyweight (up to 57.2kg): Roxanne Modafferi (56.9kg) x Taila Santos (56.7kg)

Lightweight (up to 70.8kg): Uros Medic (70.8kg) x Jalin Turner (70.8kg)

Middleweight (up to 84.4kg): Cody Brundage (84.1kg) x Nick Maximov (84.1kg)

Welterweight (up to 77.6kg): Matthew Semelsberger (77.3kg) x Martin Sano Jr. (77.1kg)

Featherweight (up to 66.2kg): Omar Morales (66kg) x Jonathan Pearce (66kg)

* Athletes were not entitled to one pound (0.454) of tolerance on their weights, as matches were valid by belt. Everyone else could count on tolerance.