UN asks the Brazilian government to receive Haitians who are on the US-Mexico border

BRASILIA — The International Organization for Migration (IOM), linked to the United Nations, has asked the Brazilian government to receive Haitians with Brazilian children, or who have passed through Brazil before reaching the border between Mexico and the United States. The information was revealed by Reuters and confirmed by GLOBO.

When contacted, the IOM did not answer whether or not it sent the request to the Brazilian government. Itamaraty, on the other hand, confirmed having been notified by the organization, without going into details, and informed that the case will be analyzed “in light of current Brazilian legislation”. Many of the immigrants were living in a makeshift camp under a bridge in Del Río, Texas, which was emptied on Friday.

Understand: Immigrant camp is emptied in Texas after deportation of 2,000 Haitians

“If the situation involves Brazilian nationals, the appropriate consular assistance will be provided”, highlighted Itamaraty, in response to GLOBO.

Since the 2010 earthquake, Haitians have been granted a humanitarian visa and residence permit in Brazil. However, the reception ceases to be in force if the immigrant leaves the country permanently. According to a source who follows the theme, part of the Haitians who are on the US border were in Brazil and Chile.

The request came amid criticism of the government of Joe Biden for the deportation of Haitians who were in makeshift camps in Del Río. The deportation prompted US special envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, to resign on Thursday, calling the measure “inhumane and counterproductive.”





read more: ‘You have to hang on to survive’: the drama of Haitians on the US border

In an interview with journalists after the camp closed, the head of the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Alejandro Mayorkas, said that nearly 30,000 migrants had been located in Del Río in the past two weeks. According to him, more than 12,000 will have the chance to apply for protection before a US immigration judge.

The improvised camp alone had about 15,000 immigrants, who were trying to cross the Mexican border, leaving from Ciudad Acuña, on a dangerous crossing along the Rio Grande.

Context: Thousands of Haitians leave Brazil and Chile and risk a dangerous crossing towards the USA

This Friday, Biden declared violence against immigrants outrageous, after shocking images of guards chasing immigrants on horseback and waving the reins like whips were released.

The subject has been discussed in conversations with authorities from several countries. Last Wednesday, the situation of Haitians was on the agenda of a meeting, in New York, between Chancellor Carlos França and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Haitian officials say they cannot afford to welcome the citizens, many of whom left the country a decade ago after the earthquake that killed nearly 200,000 people in 2010. The deportations come amid deep instability in the Caribbean country, the poorest the Western Hemisphere, where the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in early July, followed by an earthquake the following month, aggravated the political, social and economic situation.