UN consults Brazil on receiving Haitians camped on the US-Mexico border, agency says | World

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has formally consulted Brazil to see if the country can receive some of the Haitians who are camped on the US-Mexico border, according to the Reuters news agency.
Without mentioning the request by the IOM — the UN’s migration arm —, Itamaraty stated in a note that “the issue was addressed in conversations between authorities from several countries and is being analyzed in the light of current legislation.”
The IOM request comes as US President Joe Biden faces mounting pressure to resolve yet another migration crisis, with thousands of Haitians trying to enter the country illegally.
They are gathered under a bridge in Texas, north of the Rio Grande and near the Mexican border, but the US government has started to deport them back to Haiti.
About 12,000 Haitians are expected to be expelled from the US, in a crisis that has already provided shocking scenes such as agents on horseback “hunting” immigrants (see the photo above and the video below).
US special envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, resigned from his post on Thursday (23), two months after his appointment, due to the crisis. (see the video below).
In a letter, the State Department special envoy denounced the Biden administration’s deportations and said: “I will not join in the inhumane and counterproductive decision.”
Who can be sent to Brazil
The IOM has asked Brazil to receive Haitians who have Brazilian children or who have passed through Brazil before entering Mexico, two sources told Reuters. They say that the first order is more likely to be accepted.
When contacted, the IOM said, through its Mexican office, that it has “a voluntary return program that helps immigrants of various nationalities.” Without giving further details, the organization said that “the implementation of this program requires an agreement between the countries involved”.
