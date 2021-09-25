‘Underneath the clothes, everyone is the same’

This Saturday (25), Jessica Bate-Estaca will have her 3rd fight at the female flyweight of the UFC against Cynthia Calvillo. Her preparation, however, was marked by controversy, after the Brazilian fighter had intimate photos leaked on the internet.

In an exclusive interview with ESPN.com.br, Jessica downplayed the situation, said she was quite calm about the events and that she was even amused by the developments.

“It was actually a pretty quiet thing. It wasn’t even a leak. I have one onlyfans and I took the photos and sold the photo pack, which is how it works there. People order and we sell. Whoever bought it ended up passing it on to other people and that’s what happened. I already imagined that this would happen. When you take pictures and sell them to other people, it’s obvious that it’s going to happen, nobody’s going to keep it a secret, especially since the little body is standing, well, so it’s ok (laughs)”, he said.

O onlyfans quoted by Jessica is a virtual platform where fans pay for exclusive content of their idols, mostly intimate photos, but also videos and behind-the-scenes photos and so on. The leak of the fighter’s photos generated a lot of repercussion on the internet, but Jessica says it was all positive.

Getty Images

“It was a very calm thing, a lot of people came scared and said to me “Jessica, for God’s sake, your photos were leaked” and I said “calm down, guys, I know they left the onlyfans, but no problem.” It was good for me because the demand increased and I made more money with it. As I came to live in Vegas, I realized that all UFC girls do it. At least most of the UFC have them, ring girls some There are people who post something much worse than me (laughs)”, he commented.

“Mine is still calm. I’m very calm, I’m fine with the situation, the desperate people coming to talk to me, my friends. Several memes came out, I cracked up laughing. But for me, it was good because it gave a boost to the my social networks. I took it really well, it was super calm. I think that everyone is the same under the clothes, it only changes the color, otherwise it’s the same”.