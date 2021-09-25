Understand what happened between Day and Nego do Borel

After the second party of A Fazenda 13, Dayane Mello and Nego do Borel lay in the same bed, however, because the girl was drunk, some participants were worried about the situation. Understand what happened between the two during the dawn of today!
Day was visibly drunk, and upon entering the room, she hit her head and fell to the floor.
Unable to change clothes alone, Aline and Tati Quebra Barraco helped the former participant of Gran Fratello Vip (Italy).
After that, the girl lay in the same bed as Nego do Borel, and Rico Melquiades said that the singer was excited to be lying with Day. My mother can see it, bro. My mother can see it, don’t do it”.
Then, it was MC Gui’s turn to intervene: “Stop, stop, stop”. The singer asked the artist:
Day, are you okay? Are you sure you want to stay there? Do you want to go to your bed or stay there? Answer, Day.
Solange also interfered:
Go to your bed, Day. She’s totally drunk.
After the conversation, Mileide and Sthe put Day in the bed that belonged to Fernanda Medrado. However, some time later, the girl went back to bed with Nego.
The production of the reality show turned off the lights and the cameras focused on the beds that were on the other side of the room, and it was not possible to see Day and Nego do Borel.
Still, I could hear some of Day’s lines. “It’s just that I have a daughter.” A while later, the person asked:
Stop it, Nego.
In another moment, there were noises of sighs, kisses and even a moan: “Wow”. Annoyed, Dayane asked again: “Stop with that mouth, stop with that mouth.”
After seeing the images, Dayane’s team spoke out, stating that the person was completely unconscious and that all measures will be taken. They also asked for action by Record TV.
So far, Record TV has not commented on the case.
A Fazenda: ‘Glow in the Dark’ party stirred the pedestrians to the sound of Bruno Martini
After leaving Medrado and eliminating Liziane. Who deserves to win the reality show?
