Understand what happened between Day and Nego do Borel

After the second party of A Fazenda 13, Dayane Mello and Nego do Borel lay in the same bed, however, because the girl was drunk, some participants were worried about the situation. Understand what happened between the two during the dawn of today!

Day was visibly drunk, and upon entering the room, she hit her head and fell to the floor.

Unable to change clothes alone, Aline and Tati Quebra Barraco helped the former participant of Gran Fratello Vip (Italy).

After that, the girl lay in the same bed as Nego do Borel, and Rico Melquiades said that the singer was excited to be lying with Day. My mother can see it, bro. My mother can see it, don’t do it”.

Then, it was MC Gui’s turn to intervene: “Stop, stop, stop”. The singer asked the artist:

Day, are you okay? Are you sure you want to stay there? Do you want to go to your bed or stay there? Answer, Day.

Solange also interfered:

Go to your bed, Day. She’s totally drunk.

After the conversation, Mileide and Sthe put Day in the bed that belonged to Fernanda Medrado. However, some time later, the girl went back to bed with Nego.

The production of the reality show turned off the lights and the cameras focused on the beds that were on the other side of the room, and it was not possible to see Day and Nego do Borel.

Still, I could hear some of Day’s lines. “It’s just that I have a daughter.” A while later, the person asked:

Stop it, Nego .

In another moment, there were noises of sighs, kisses and even a moan: “Wow”. Annoyed, Dayane asked again: “Stop with that mouth, stop with that mouth.”

After seeing the images, Dayane’s team spoke out, stating that the person was completely unconscious and that all measures will be taken. They also asked for action by Record TV.

So far, Record TV has not commented on the case.

A Fazenda: ‘Glow in the Dark’ party stirred the pedestrians to the sound of Bruno Martini

1 / 26 The Farm 2021: The second party of the rural reality show Playback/RecordTV two / 26 The Farm 2021: ‘Glow in the Dark’ Party Decoration Play/Playplus 3 / 26 A Fazenda 2021: Aline Mineiro chose a blue wig for her second party Play/PlayPlus 4 / 26 The Farm 2021: ‘Glow in the Dark’ Party Decoration Play/Playplus 5 / 26 The Farm 2021: The second party of the rural reality show Playback/RecordTV 6 / 26 The Farm 2021: Dayane, Mileide and Valentina enjoy neon party Play/PlayPlus 7 / 26 The Farm 2021: ‘Glow in the Dark’ Party Decoration Play/Playplus 8 / 26 The Farm 2021: Peons enjoying the second party Play/Playplus 9 / 26 The Farm 2021: The second party of the rural reality show Playback/RecordTV 10 / 26 The Farm 2021: Peons enjoying the second party Play/Playplus 11 / 26 The Farm 2021: The second party of the rural reality show Playback/RecordTV 12 / 26 The Farm 2021: Solange Gomes enjoying the second party Play/Playplus 13 / 26 The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari at the second party of the edition Play/Playplus 14 / 26 The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades cries and is consoled by pedestrians Playback/RecordTV 15 / 26 The Farm 2021: Dynho at the second party Play/Playplus 16 / 26 The Farm 2021: Peões enjoy party with live show Play/Playplus 17 / 26 The Farm 2021: Peões enjoy party with live show Play/Playplus 18 / 26 The Farm 2021: Peões enjoy party with live show Play/Playplus 19 / 26 2021 Farm: Nego do Borel asks Solange Gomes for a snap Play/Playplus 20 / 26 Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco reveals that she was a mother for the first time at age 13 Playback/RecordTV 21 / 26 The Farm 2021: Farmer Erika enjoys the second party Play/PlayPlus 22 / 26 The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades criticizes Mileide Mihaile’s attitudes Play/Playplus 23 / 26 The Farm 2021: ‘Glow in the Dark’ Party Decoration Play/Playplus 24 / 26 A Fazenda 2021: Tiago Piquilo enjoys DJ Bruno Martini’s show Play/PlayPlus 25 / 26 The Farm 2021: Erasmus enjoys the party Play/PlayPlus 26 / 26 The Farm 2021: Aline comments on her relationship with Dayane Play/PlayPlus