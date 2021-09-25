Unhealthy way of life causes 27% of cancer cases, indicates research – 24/09/2021 – Balance and Health

Tobacco and alcohol consumption, obesity, poor eating habits and physical inactivity explain more than a quarter of cancer cases in Brazil. In 2020, 114,000 people developed one of the 20 types of cancer associated with one of these risk factors in the country.

Despite the latest advances in reducing smoking, cigarettes alone would have caused 15.5% of all cancer cases. Overweight and unhealthy eating —measured by the high consumption of red and processed meat and the low intake of fruits and vegetables— would each account for 5% of cancer cases. Alcohol consumption would account for 4% and physical inactivity for 2.5% of annual diagnoses of the disease.

These data were found by professor of the preventive medicine department at Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo) Leandro Rezende in his doctoral research, in which he estimated the number of cancer cases and deaths caused by the disease that could be avoided by means of healthier life.

He participated in the Agents of Change panel: How to Accelerate Progress in Health and Control of Cancer and other CNCDs (Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases), of the 8th All Together Against Cancer Congress, held between September 20 and 24.

Rezende’s research also showed that the incidence of at least five types of cancer — of the larynx, lung, mouth, esophagus and colorectal — could be reduced by half through prevention strategies linked to the promotion of lifestyles healthy.

With regard to deaths, more than a third of those caused by cancer are attributable to exposure to one of these risk factors identified in the study. And here the main villain is also the cigarette, whose consumption is responsible for 21% of deaths from cancer each year. All other risk factors combined account, in turn, for 18% of deaths.

According to Rezende, “we can reduce cancer cases and deaths by half in Brazil. For this, prevention strategies should become a priority for the State and for society in general”.

Pedro de Paula, director of Vital Strategies, an international public health organization, called attention to the need for intersectoral initiatives to deal with complex problems such as care for chronic non-communicable diseases. For him, it is only through the articulation of different areas of the State, civil society actors and private sectors that we will be able to achieve better practices and public policies related to the prevention and care of these pathologies.

The other guest at the debate was Bruno Helman, president and founder of Instituto Correndo pelo Diabetes. In his presentation, he defended the “active engagement of people with non-communicable chronic diseases in the formulation, planning, execution and evaluation of public policies that concern them”.

Helman, who was diagnosed with diabetes at the end of high school and three years later developed depression and anxiety, said he found purpose in fighting for people who have chronic illnesses, especially diabetes and mental disorders, and who haven’t, like he, ready access to information, supplies and appropriate treatments.

According to him, it is fundamental, on the one hand, that patients take ownership of their conditions and become protagonists in the fight for their rights. On the other hand, that the State understands that it is costly to treat people with chronic diseases, but that “it is even more costly to spend on the rehabilitation and early retirement of these people and other costs arising from potential complications of late and precarious treatment.”

8th TJCC Congress (All Together Against Cancer)

When of September 20th and 24th

where to watch on the website congress.tjcc.com.br ​​