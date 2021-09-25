Unimed Belém implements technology to improve service to the population

The regional network will inaugurate the Hospital Unimed Prime, which will feature digital workspace resources to streamline patient care

Unimed Belém announced for August the inauguration of the network’s third hospital, Unimed Prime – which will feature virtualization resources to streamline patient care. The regional network of Belém has two thousand doctors in care units and this number is expected to grow by around 10% with the inauguration of the new hospital.

Unimed Prime will have a very modern environment and will have resources for virtualized access with performance and security through Citrix technology. Today, Unimed Belém has more than 1,500 employees using Citrix resources.

The network had the support of the integrator Diferen/TI in the implementation of this new project. The adoption of Citrix in this network began four years ago, when the need arose to adopt a platform that brought agility and simplicity in IT management and that, in case of complications, reduced downtime in patient care.

“The project started with the Pediatric Hospital (HPU). At the time, we evaluated several solutions and chose Citrix for its ease of management and operation in the IT area, in addition to guaranteeing security in accessing corporate applications and information. Also, if an employee has an occurrence on the device, he simply changes the equipment and continues the work, without downtime. Currently, the downtime is really very low”, celebrates André Neves, IT manager at Unimed Belém.

Remote answering

Unimed Belém’s operational virtualization enabled remote service during the pandemic, when there was a need to move 500 office workers home overnight. “Belém was one of the most affected cities in Brazil and we were able to count on the solutions for a seamless migration of our employees to the home office. We work remotely and the professionals were able to connect to the corporate environment in a calm, secure and agile way, gaining access to all resources, applications and information through different devices”, says Neves.

Citrix’s digital workspace also made it possible to remotely assist some physicians who work on reports from images and needed a robust environment to have quality access to exams. With virtualization, these images are processed in the cloud and delivered via the Citrix tool to any device.

Benefits of the digital workspace at Unimed Belém

Unimed Belém’s modernization project intends to expand the use of Citrix’s digital workspace to all healthcare facilities over the next two years. This need has already been requested by health professionals who work in more than one unit and feel the difference that the system makes in daily care.

“The user knows the benefits of the platform, doctors who work in more than one unit claim to install Citrix in the others because they can have a more linear performance throughout the entire service and can serve patients in less time due to this good performance”, reveals Neves.

Another benefit of switching from a traditional model to the Citrix model was related to electricity expenses. Neves estimates that, by virtualizing the environment and enabling the use of thin clients, there was a 10% reduction in monthly expenses, an amount that, according to him, ended up covering the investment with the Citrix solution.

In addition, the technology solved the problem of loss of work that existed with the frequent power failures in the region. Without the digital workspace, the user lost everything they were doing when there was a power outage. With Citrix, all work remains intact and available after the crash.

Today, Unimed Belém runs all applications within the Citrix platform, such as ERP software, call center, proprietary software and office applications.

“We were very pleased to be able to help the Belém Unit with greater productivity of health professionals and better performance in the care provided by physicians to the population”, points out Luciana Pinheiro, general director of Citrix Brasil.