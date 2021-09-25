Unimed Curitiba launches free body care content | Campos Mail

WITH ADVICE – In celebration of the customer’s day (scheduled last September 15), Unimed Curitiba will promote four weeks of special online content for the general public and not just customers of the health plan operator. In this first week, an online class was made available to encourage a change in habits to help people move and take care of their bodies.

The exercises were prepared by Jucimara Lopes, a physical education professional and a Unimed Curitiba collaborator in health promotion programs, and have a little over 27 minutes. The invitation is to separate a small bottle of water, move the furniture and call the whole family to move. Check it out on Facebook (by clicking ON HERE) and on YouTube (ON HERE).

And to complement the experience, a playlist on Spotify is also available (https://spoti.fi/3tGfhta) and an e-book with exclusive tips (https://bit.ly/3CHOxMa). To access online content, simply follow Unimed Curitiba’s social networks. Everything is open to the public and not just to the operator’s customers.