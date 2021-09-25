Unimed Curitiba launches free body care content

Video made available yesterday (09/23) is the first online content of the “Customer Month” on the cooperative’s social networks

In celebration of the customer’s day (marked last September 15), Unimed Curitiba will promote four weeks of special online content for the general public and not just customers of the health plan operator. In this first week, an online class was made available to encourage a change in habits to help people move and take care of their bodies.

The exercises were prepared by Jucimara Lopes, a physical education professional and a Unimed Curitiba collaborator in health promotion programs, and have a little over 27 minutes. The invitation is to separate a small bottle of water, move the furniture and call the whole family to move. Check it out on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/UnimedCuritiba/videos/4392889480819152/) and YouTube (https://youtu.be/DT25uCODC7c).

And to complement the experience, a playlist on Spotify (https://spoti.fi/3tGfhta) and an e-book with exclusive tips (https://bit.ly/3CHOxMa) are also available. To access online content, simply follow Unimed Curitiba’s social networks. Everything is open to the public and not just to the operator’s customers.

