Unimed Teresina takes action for World Patient Safety Day | SOS Unimed

On September 17th, the World Patient Safety Day is celebrated and, to reinforce the importance of this date, employees of Unimed Teresina’s own hospitals carried out actions between the 14th and 17th.

The main objective was to raise awareness and instruct the entire hospital community to adopt international patient safety standards as a habit, ensuring safe and quality care to all patients.

With the theme “I am Patient Safety”, Unimed Primavera Hospital (HUP) employees participated in interactive games, challenges and riddles.

For each completed step, the team was given a piece to form a puzzle. A welcome mural was also built to celebrate the unit’s five-year anniversary.

At Unimed Ilhotas Hospital (HUI), employees participated in a game with roulette and an experiment with black light to see if their hands were properly sanitized. The actions involved all sectors of the unit and highlighted the application of international safety regulations to children.

According to the technical director of the HUP, coloproctologist Rafael Correia Lima, to make learning even more pleasurable, for this year of 2021 a game that contemplated the six international patient safety goals.

“We use a nursing station with 6 apartments and we work each goal in an apartment with interactive games, mysteries and riddles. With each completed step, the team received a piece to compose the final puzzle. We also created a welcome mural with the timeline since 2017 to allude to the five years of operation of the HUP and all the actions already carried out in this journey”, explained the director.

Alberto Monteiro, pediatrician and technical director of the HUI, said that, to highlight the importance of hand washing, a black light box was made available for the employee to verify if hand hygiene was efficient and preventive.

“The darkroom with a black light bulb highlights the ‘poorly washed’ areas by means of light. The better the sanitation, the better the result”, said the director.

The six international patient safety goals are:

Correct identification of the patient; Effective communication between health professionals; Improve safety in the prescription of high surveillance medications; Safe Surgery; Reduced risk of associated infections; Prevention of damage from falls.

