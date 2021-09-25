Union denounces Unimed at ANS for alleged abusive conduct that may harm users | VGN

reproduction

The Union of Health Services Establishments of the State of Mato Grosso (Sindessmat) denounced Unimed Cuiabá to the State Public Ministry and the National Health Agency (ANS), for alleged abusive conduct, which could harm its users and members.

According to the representation, the Union, as representative of the health companies of Mato Grosso, has been receiving numerous complaints against Unimed Cuiabá Cooperativa De Trabalho Médico, for abusive acts against companies providing health services.

“Given the urgency of the situation, we ask for special attention to the information described below, as the non-compliance with financial obligations by Unimed Cuiabá towards the accredited network puts at risk the assistance to the beneficiaries of this operator, which represents more than 63% of the entire network health insurance in the capital of the State of Mato Grosso” says an excerpt from the representation.

According to the Union, on the last 22nd, “the providers were surprised with the financial statement informing the payment with reductions ranging from 30 to 60% of the amount billed in the period”.

Sindessmat explains that this unjustified global “gloss” reached virtually all providers, including hospitals, laboratories, medical and imaging clinics and generates insecurity in the private health market, since the main operator in the state, “uses maneuvers that lighten a red alert on the ability to honor its financial commitments without reaching an entire assistance network and the more than 240,000 beneficiaries who depend on Unimed Cuiabá”.

In the complaint, the Union also cites a series of other signs that have been generating great instability, as an example, recent, unjustified de-accreditation of companies with notorious credibility before the population and the adoption of the practice of a financial ceiling (already reported to ANS what gave rise to the opening of the process 33910.006474/2020-11 in progress at the Contracting Coordination – COCTT of the Sector Analysis and Contracting with Providers Management – GASNT), with serious damage to providers who failed to receive for services provided amidst the pandemic, by an action Unimed Cuiabá”.

Still, it reports a supposed threat of disqualification for those who do not adhere to the ceiling and demand for co-participation in stratospheric values ​​and without proper proof of patients dependent on continuous therapies, object of investigation by Procon.

Other side – The report requested the other side to the Unimed advisory on Friday (24.09), however, until the publication of the matter was not sent.