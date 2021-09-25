Vale distributes record dividends of R$40 billion; see who receives

The mining company Vale (VALE3) will distribute R$ 40 billion in dividends next Thursday (30). The value is the highest in the company’s history, according to analysts interviewed by UOL. The investor will receive R$8.20 per share.

Vale’s returns well above those offered by other companies operating on the stock exchange have been recurrent, but the current value was a surprise. See below who should receive the company’s dividends, how they will be distributed and whether there is still room for Vale to offer dividends at this level in the coming months.

Value does not depend on investment time

The more than BRL 40 billion will be distributed among all investors who held shares in the company or ADRs (for foreign investors) until the 22nd of September. R$8.20 per share will be paid. The amount falls into the account of the broker that the investor used to buy the shares and can be withdrawn or reinvested.

On the other hand, those who bought shares from the stock exchange session on the 23rd (known as ‘ex-date’) is not entitled to earnings. Therefore, the amount to be received regardless of whether the investor has had the share for a month, a year or 10 years, for example.

There is also no difference in the amount to be received per share between those who have common shares (VALLEY3) and preferred (VALLEY4). The difference is only in the order of receipt, with the preferred ones pulling the queue.

Is buying just to receive dividends worth it?

For specialists, it is not a good deal because the market discounts the percentage paid in dividends from the company’s total value and, consequently, from the stock price. So buy the paper just before the ‘ex-date’ and then selling makes the investor go from zero to zero.

In general, those who think about building savings tend to buy the shares, receive dividends and use these earnings to increase their participation within the company over the years.

Will the company continue to pay high dividends?

In addition to the distribution of dividends in March and September, as happens every year, there may be an extraordinary distribution until the end of 2021.

Phil Soares, head of stock analysis at the investment platform Orama, explains that the record distribution this month and the possibility of a third distribution come from an internal decision of the company.

“It was decided to return the surplus to the shareholder from the accumulation of cash from the company’s operating activities”, says the analyst.

If there really is a third payment from Vale, it should be more modest than the previous ones, says Soares.

“The price of ore has already fallen by half in recent months, reducing the company’s cash generation”. If there is no delivery of extraordinary dividends, the next payment will come in March 2022.

Is it worth reinvesting dividends?

Analysts are unanimous in saying that it pays to reinvest in Vale, but with the caveat that investors should not expect returns as high as those released this month.

Soares also warns that the reinvestment must be made “always balancing the weights between the shares periodically”, that is, avoiding concentrating too many assets of Vale or any other company to avoid a negative surprise.

Records Chinchila, an analyst at investment house Terra, points out that there was a sharp drop in Vale’s shares in the last two months due to the gradual reduction in demand for iron ore and the crisis in everlarge, Chinese real estate giant that may announce bankruptcy, which brings possibilities of new acquisitions for the investor.

“I believe in the recovery potential of Vale’s shares and I think it’s a good time to reinvest after paying dividends,” says the analyst.

André Rocha, head of the variable income desk at Manchester Investment Advisory, advises reinvesting dividends because, in the long term, the reinvested resource tends to increase the portfolio’s profitability due to earnings linked to compound interest (interest on interest).

“In this case, Vale would be one of the options (for reinvestment), but not only it. In the reinvestment of dividends, each investor must analyze their portfolio strategy, considering the concentration of sectors and companies. This assessment is very important. and strategic for the growth of the portfolio”, says Rocha.