VAR misses offside line in Brusque x Vasco

Credit: SportTV Reproduction

The use of VAR was quite controversial during the game Brusque x Vasco, held this Friday (24), valid for the 26th round of Serie B.

At the end of the first half, Brusque scored a goal that was disallowed by the referee after the VAR detected an offside in the play.

However, the replay displayed by the broadcast with images used by the VAR team showed that the technology operators were seriously wrong.

Note the VAR error in the image below

The red red line was drawn at the feet of John Cley, a Brusque player who could have been offside at the origin of the play. However, the blue line was drawn wrongly on Leo Matos’ foot and not on Leandro Castan’s foot. which was closest to the opposing attacker.

Brusque’s goal could have been confirmed if the line had been drawn from the right player. However, Vasco also felt harmed during the first half after Léo Matos was sent off for opening his arms and hitting an opposing player in dispute for the ball.

READ TOO

Palmeiras vs Corinthians: How was the last Derby that Willian played?

Classic between Corinthians and Palmeiras, São Paulo takes the leader Atlético-MG and more: Everything about the games of the 22nd round of the Brasileirão

Open your eye, Dudu! Gustavo Scarpa ‘some’ from the Palmeiras team after irritation due to substitution

Giuliano defends Sylvinho and says that at Corinthians the “obligation to score belongs to everyone”

Daniel Alves at Fluminense, Drogba at Corinthians, Anelka, Balotelli, Ronaldinho’s return and more: the signings that remained in the “almost”

Daniel Alves takes decision after being dropped by Serie A giants

32 famous players who are in Serie B and you didn’t know

Tite asks for a friendly with the European team for president of the CBF: ‘You can arm against anyone’