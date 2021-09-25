Vasco beats Brusque in a controversial Serie B game and continues to fight for access

Decisive, Nen balances the net and guarantees an important victory for Vasco in Brusque (Photo: Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco)

Vasco finally became disenchanted under the command of Fernando Diniz. This Friday night, in a game with a disastrous refereeing performance, the Rio team defeated Brusque by 1-0, at the Augusto Bauer Stadium, for the 26th round of the B Series of the Brazilian Championship. The only goal of the duel was scored by Nen.

With the result, Vasco reached 37 points and continues to dream of access. The team from Rio ended Saturday in seventh position. Brusque, on the other hand, took 29, in 16th. The three points lost, due to the punishment for racism, have not yet been approved by the CBF. In the next round, Vasco will face Gois, on Monday, at 8 pm, at the So Janurio Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ). On Wednesday, at 7pm, Brusque visits Brazil, at Bento Freitas, in Pelotas (RS). THE GAME



A negative highlight was the refereeing, which was very controversial by expelling Lo Matos, from Vasco, in a dubious move and annulling Brusque’s second goal, presenting a questionable image.

At 40 years old, Nen was a Vasco find in this final stretch of Serie B. Despite the team being one man short, the midfielder called the responsibility and was again decisive. If there wasn’t a lot of space at Fluminense, with the malta cross on his chest he has made a difference. It was his only goal on Friday night.

Well marked, Nen had few opportunities in the first half, but made use of his talent just when Vasco needed it most. The midfielder received a beautiful cross from Zeca and landed a beautiful first kick to swell the goals of goalkeeper Ruan Cerneiro. Practically every attack roll passed through his feet.

And the motivation is really high. When Fernando Diniz tried to replace him, Nen beat his opponent until the end. The coach had been told that the midfielder was tired and, after a quick conversation at the edge of the field, he changed his decision and left his main athlete on the field.

But it wasn’t all joy. Vasco suffered and had a lot of luck and a disastrous refereeing to come out with the victory. With the help of the VAR, Savio Pereira Sampaio annulled two goals for the Santa Catarina club, the second wrongly, giving the impression that the video referee made a mistake in marking the lines when canceling the bid.

Interestingly, minutes before, Vasco was pivotal in a very controversial bid. At 43 minutes of the first half, Lo Matos went up to head, opened his arm too far and hit Claudinho in the face. Savio Pereira de Sampaio used the VAR to expel the player

With a player less, Vasco had a hard time holding Brusque, who had already suffered a hit during the day when they lost three points for racist acts by their leaders in the direction of Celsinho, from Londrina. On the field, in addition to the two disallowed goals, the team from Santa Catarina found an inspired goalkeeper Vanderlei. He made great saves to help the Cariocas get out with the three points.

BRUSQUE 0 x 1 VASCO



BRUSQUE



Ruan Carneiro; Toty (Toni), Claudinho (Ianson), Verton Alemo and Airton; Rodolfo Potiguar, Nonato (Edlson), Z Mateus, Jhon Cley (Diego Mathias) and Garcez (Fio); edu

Technician:



Waguinho Dias

VASCO



Vanderlei; Lo Matos, Ricardo Graa, Leandro Castan and Zeca; Bruno Gomes, Marquinhos Gabriel and Nen; Morato (Wlber), Cano (Daniel Amorim) and Gabriel Pec (Romulo)

Technician:



Fernando Diniz

Local:



Augusto Bauer Stadium, in Brusque (SC)

Date:



friday september 24th

referee:



Savio Pereira Sampaio (DF)

GOAL:



Nen, at 10min of Q2

Yellow cards:



Verton Alemo and Z Mateus (Brusque); Nen and Vanderlei (Vasco)

red card:



Lo Matos (Vasco)