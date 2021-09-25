Véio da Havan financed Allan dos Santos via Eduardo Bolsonaro, show messages

Application conversations obtained by the CPI on Genocide reveal compromising negotiations between figures from the first echelon of pocketnarismo and show that Santa Catarina businessman Luciano Hang, known as Véio da Havan, financed blogger Allan dos Santos, investigated by the Supreme Court (STF) for disseminating fake news. Jair Bolsonaro’s 03 son, Eduardo, was the one who intermediated the financial contribution that supplied the radical blogger’s pockets.

“I need you to put me in contact with Luciano Hang”, says Allan to Eduardo.

“Want me to say something to him to introduce you?”, answers the president’s son, after sending the businessman’s contact information.

“It is better”, agrees Allan.

“I sent a message to Hang, as soon as he replies, I’ll let you know”, says Eduardo Bolsonaro to the blogger.

“He said you can get in touch with him. I said that you are our press guy for a project we developed here this week of classes with Olavo”, the presidential son 03 returned again, directing Allan to look for Hang. The name Olavo that comes up in the conversation is a reference to the self-styled astrologer, philosopher Olavo de Carvalho, ideological guru of pocketnarism.

Four months after the first contact with Eduardo Bolsonaro, Allan dos Santos confirms that the intermediation worked and says that “Luciano Hang is inside. Sponsorship for the program”.

The contact is confirmed by a message that Véio da Havan forwards to Allan, saying that Bolsonaro’s son 03 had indicated him.

“Eduardo Bolsonaro told me he talked to you”, says Hang.

Bernardo Kurster, another pocketnarista appointed by lawmakers as a distributor of false information on the network, is the target of a dossier prepared by senators that compiled more than 100 posts with lies or personal attacks on the president’s opponents.

“I received orders from the GDO to raise the tag #doriapiorquelula strong. Let’s go on Twitter. The tag is going up in fourth place”, says Kurster in one of the dialogues. GDO is the acronym used for the Cabinet of Hate, a group linked to the President of the Republic that destroys reputations on the internet through coordinated attacks and with lies.

Other important pocketmen who appear in the conversations are presidential advisors Filipe Martins, who has already been accused of making supremacist and neo-Nazi gestures during a session in the Senate, and Tércio Arnauld.

Martins assumes in one of the dialogues that he is a member of the Cabinet of Hate and reminds the unidentified interlocutor that Arnauld is too.