Video: Alexandre Garcia is denied live on CNN once again

Commentator Alexandre Garcia was denied live again on CNN Brasil. He claimed that “medicines saved thousands of lives” in the covid-19 pandemic, but journalist Elisa Veeck stressed that there is no medicine with proven efficacy against this disease.

+ SP MP creates task force to investigate complaints against Prevent Senior

+ CPI assesses that the Prevent case can reach the government through links with a parallel office

+ President Bolsonaro loses support from allies and moderates

Alexandre Garcia participates in the panel “Freedom of Opinion”, in which CNN gives space for him to speak openly about various subjects. It’s not the first time he’s presented false information.

This Friday (24), Garcia commented on the complaints against Prevent Senior and lied, saying that there is proven effectiveness of the covid kit.

“These drugs without proven efficacy saved thousands of lives by being applied immediately, even before the test result. It is in phase 1, in phase 2 they sometimes avoid hospitalizations. In phase 1, they always avoid hospitalizations, they always avoid suffering,” said Garcia.

Elisa Veeck stated that the commentators’ opinions are not CNN’s position and presented the correct information.

“CNN points out that there is no scientifically proven early treatment to prevent covid-19. What science shows is that prevention, with the use of masks and vaccination, are the only ways to fight the pandemic”, said the anchor.

