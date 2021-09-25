Video: Groom breaks spine when thrown in marriage | World-News | Online Diary

Often, marriages can be as unpredictable as our own lives. Even though all the details are planned for the big day, some tragic events can happen and remain forever imprinted in the future couple’s life. An example of this is the case of a 31-year-old groom who fractured his spine during his wedding celebration.

According to the press, after being thrown into the air by the guests during the celebration, the boy ended up turning over and falling upside down. The men who participated in the “game” failed to grab him and he hit the ground with the back of his head. A video shared on social networks shows the exact moment of the accident.

The situation worsened when the guests picked up the young man and placed him in a chair before the paramedics arrived. “I shouldn’t have been moved when I was on the ground,” said the groom. After the accident, the boy could not fully move his left leg.

The next day, however, he moved both legs again. The wedding party continued after the groom was taken to a hospital with the bride and family.

The man does not rule out the possibility of filing a lawsuit against the guests for having caused his spinal injury. “They threw me up once, then when they threw me the second time, they let me fall on my back. I looked for a lawyer, but I’m still thinking about what I’m going to do,” he said.