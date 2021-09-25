VIDEO: Shock waves are generated during Cumbre Vieja volcano explosion | World

Reproduction: Social Networks Shock wave is generated during Cumbre Vieja explosion

In one of the biggest explosions of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, in La Palma, images from this Friday (24) show the exact moment when shock waves appear amidst the cloud of ash.

Also, the sound of exploding bangs is frightening. See the video:

The increase in seismic signal with explosive processes forced the evacuation of three more cities in La Palma. The last departures took place this Friday, from the neighborhoods of Tajuya and Tacande de Abajo and Tacande de Arriba, reaching 160 people, most of whom found refuge with family or friends.

According to Pelvoca (Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan), the total number of residents evacuated from the island during the episode of the eruption that began last Sunday already exceeds 6,200 people.

This is explained by the technical director of Pevolca, Miguel Ángel Morcuende, who explained that 150 of the 160 people left their homes on their own and another 10 with various disabilities were evacuated in ambulances.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano, in the Canary Islands, erupted last Sunday (19), at 11:10 am Brasília time. He’s been on full alert since last week.