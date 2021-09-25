video shows the moment Edenilson and family receive the news of the new call

Through social networks, defensive midfielder Edenilson shared this Friday the video of the moment when, alongside his family, he receives the news of the call to the Brazilian national team. For the second consecutive time, the Inter player will defend Brazil in the South American Qualifiers.

The recording made in the living room of his house shows a great euphoria with his children and his wife. Check the moment below:

THE EMOTION OF DEFENDING THE hopscotch! 🇧🇷

Edenilson posted how the party was after the announcement of another call for the #Brazilian Team! Credit: official edenilson/Instagram pic.twitter.com/hdZ9D17zeE — TNT Sports Brazil (@TNTSportsBR) September 24, 2021

After the celebration, Edenilson trained normally with his Inter colleagues to catch Bahia in Beira-Rio, on Sunday, 4 pm, at Brasileirão and recorded a statement about the club’s TV call:

“I’m very happy and honored to be able to represent our country, with the best players in the world, I know how difficult it is to get there and I really appreciate it. It was very emotional, I was at home, anxious, I knew about the possibility, there were the bureaucratic issues of who could or could not be released. My son was moved again, and I’m sure he’s very happy too”, said the Inter athlete.

Leader of the Qualifiers, Brazil will face, away from home, Venezuela, on the 7th of October, and Colombia, on the 10th. Then, on the 14th, they will host Uruguay at the Arena da Amazônia.

THE FULL LIST WITH EDENILSON:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City) and Weverton (Palm trees)

Full-backs: Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Émerson (Tottenham) and Guilherme Arana (Atlético-MG)

Defenders: Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Éder Militão (Real Madrid) and Lucas Veríssimo (Benfica)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Edenilson (International), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Gerson (Olympique de Marseille), Lucas Paquetá (Lyon) and Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo)

Attackers: Antony (Ajax), Matheus Cunha (Atlético de Madrid), Raphinha (Leeds), Vinicius Júnior (Real Madrid), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Gabigol (Flemish)