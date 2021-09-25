Video shows the reaction of the Inspiration4 crew upon sighting the Earth

A newly released video of the Inspiration4 mission, which completed last Saturday, shows the incredible moment when the crew opened the Crew Dragon hatch, revealing a wonderful view of Earth.

Delayed a time, but images from the mission are finally starting to come out. Sian Proctor, Crew Dragon pilot, tweeted a video showing “the moment my amazing team and I opened the dome [SpaceX] for the first time,” as she wrote, adding that it was a “real highlight” of the Inspiration4 mission.

Typically, this upper section of the Crew Dragon is used to dock on the International Space Station (ISS). But for Inspiration4, SpaceX changed that part, including a three-layer acrylic dome called the “Dragon Dome”.

The moment when me and my amazing crew, @rookisaacman, @ArceneauxHayley, @ChrisSembroski opened up the @SpaceX cupola for the first time, a true highlight of the @inspiration4x mission. Make sure you tune into Countdown on @Netflix to see more epic moments from space! @TEAM pic.twitter.com/AKmturr9Du — Dr. Sian “Leo” Proctor (@DrSianProctor) September 21, 2021

Crew Dragon background noises can be heard when the crew opens the hatch. The mission’s mascot — a plush golden retriever — floats through the capsule. Crew members Chris Sembroski, Hayley Arceneaux, and Jared Isaacman look up to take in the sight. Sprach Zarathustra, the classic musical by Richard Strauss that appears in the film 2001: A Space Odyssey, touches the bottom (Proctor affirms that it was her idea and that she downloaded the track onto her iPad before the release).

“Oh my God,” said Arceneaux. She starts pulling a white ribbon out of a briefcase, saying, “Okay, I have work to do.” The tape is the cover of the Dragon Hatchery Seal, which is used to “keep everything free of debris and remove the need for periodic crew cleaning”, from a deal with NASA. The sight of space leaves Arceneaux in shock as she is mesmerized by the scene unfolding before her.

Amidst the sounds of surprise, we can hear Sembroski saying, “Holy shit,” which is an entirely appropriate response to the situation. Proctor’s camera captures the incredible view of Earth and the frozen faces of his crewmates.

The hatch opened very early during the mission, which lasted three days and ended in the Atlantic Ocean last Saturday, September 18th. During a post-flight press conference, Benji Reed, Director of SpaceX Crew Mission Management, said that the The main problems were related to the waste management system (aka bathroom), which is located just below the dome. On a tweet published yesterday, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said the same, noting that there were “some challenges with [o banheiro] in flight”, and what modifications are necessary.

Definitely upgraded toilets 🙂 We had some challenges with it this flight. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 21, 2021

No further details have been provided, but exposure to zero gravity can cause vomiting and diarrhea, symptoms of the so-called “space adaptation syndrome.” Crew members may also experience “facial congestion due to fluid changes in the head, headaches and back pain”, from a deal with NASA. The reason for this probably has to do with fluids shifting in the body as a result of microgravity and/or sensory conflicts, in which a person loses their “up” and “down” frame. About a half of astronauts suffer from space sickness during the first few days in space.

On a tweet, Isaacman said that working in microgravity was something that “happened naturally for all of us”. He had a “little feeling of pressure” in his head, “like he was hanging upside down on the bed. [Ela] it took about 36 hours to start to subside for me”.

We don’t know if any of the Inspiration4 team members got sick, but the faulty bathroom doesn’t look fun, especially for the cramped rooms. Hopefully, SpaceX will discover something.