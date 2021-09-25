Vinicius Jr. creates more goals in 7 games than Bale and Hazard in more than a full season at Real Madrid

Vinicius Jr. is one of the great attractions of the Real Madrid, who returns to the field this Saturday (25) to face the Villarreal. O good start of season makes the striker fall in favor of the press, fans and also reach numbers that famous castmates have not achieved for a long time.

In seven games this season, Vini Jr. has directly participated in seven Real Madrid goals: he has scored five (he is one to equal his best mark since arriving at the Santiago Bernabéu) and gave two assists. No wonder he became the absolute titleholder of Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

Even because whoever could beat him hasn’t gotten numbers like that for a long time. The most expensive players in the history of Real Madrid, Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale have not surpassed the mark in more than one season with the merengue shirt.

Hired in 2019, Hazard has been struggling with injuries since leaving the Chelsea. For Real, he has four goals and three assists from August 2020, when he started last season, until today. In the current one, he still hasn’t hit the net once in five games.

Bale, not counting the period loaned to tottenham, contributed four goals and two assists for Real Madrid since the start of the 2019/20 season. The Welshman adds one goal in three matches in the current edition of the Spanish Championship.

All of this makes Vinicius Jr. one of the undisputed holders at the moment in Carlo Ancelotti’s team. The partnership with Karim Benzema has paid off, with Real Madrid undefeated for the season and leading Espanyol while Barcelona and Madrid’s athletic don’t fit together.

Will the good phase continue soon?