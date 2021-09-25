Volcano in the Canaries leaves a trail of chaos

The eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, in La Palma, in the Canary Islands, completes a week tomorrow. At this time, the trail of destruction includes 400 houses and buildings, in addition to the removal of more than 6,000 people, including 400 tourists, in a process that should take weeks. Despite the low speed, the damage intensified over the days.

With incredible images such as a “lava wall” and a swimming pool being invaded by it, the affected area already reaches 240 hectares. Velocity slowed midweek, but authorities yesterday released an update saying the eruption was intensifying.

Although it is difficult to predict, the eruption could last between 24 and 84 days, according to calculations by the Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands.

The column of gases and ash that leaves the volcano reached 4,500 meters high and can already be seen in Tenerife (Spain). Today the Canary Islands government issued an evacuation alert for the regions of Tajuya, Tacande de Abajo and Tacande de Arriba.

Pendants of the advance of the glued on it #EruptionLaPalma, there #ONE AND continues collaborating with the Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad to accompany and help evacuated people to recover their belongings Keep in mind these councils https://t.co/RWc0qn6CvGhttps://t.co/XttO1HlZFG pic.twitter.com/mT1JyfoUfl — UME (@UMEgob) September 24, 2021

The authorities’ concern is with the lava reaching the sea. The chemical reaction generated by contact with salt water can generate explosions and emission of harmful gases.

During the journey of ayer jueves several eruptions were registered in the #VolcándeLaPalma of great intensity Images captured from the air by it @UMEgob in ayer’s night#RTVCconLaPalma #EruptionLaPalma pic.twitter.com/l3yGN2ozeN — RTVC (@RTVCes) September 24, 2021

The IGN (National Geographic Institute) of Spain reported yesterday that the lava movement has stopped. One of the lava tongues stopped advancing and the other slowed down from 700 m/h to 4 m/h.

Today, however, authorities issued a warning that the volcanic eruption was intensifying. The Cumbre Vieja is spewing a column of ash and gases that reach 4,500 meters high. The lava flow is 12 meters at its highest point and 500 meters wide, which contributes to its slow movement.

On Thursday (22), an emergency team accompanied the visit of King Philip 6 of Spain, who insisted on speaking personally with those affected by the volcano and providing assistance.

The first announcement for the risk of eruption came on the 16th, when authorities raised the alert level to yellow, the third in a group of four. Brazilian researchers even suggested the possibility of a tsunami risk in Brazil, if part of the island collapsed.

Actualización volcanic activity La Palma. El IGN @IGNSpain @IGN_Seismology has generated this image of the deformation of suelo. There is an elevation of 6cm in some areas of the Southwest of the island. This process has been lived in El Hierro. It is normal in a volcanic reactivation process. pic.twitter.com/hKr0rShtpG — Volcanes de Canarias (@VolcansCanarias) September 15, 2021

The volcanic risk alert was triggered on Saturday (18) by Spanish authorities. On the 19th, at 11:12 am GMT, Cumbre Vieja, after decades of inactivity, erupted. The last recorded eruption in La Palma was approximately five decades ago, when the Teneguía volcano awakened and remained active for more than three weeks.

The soccer field of Unión Deportiva Las Palmas, Spain’s Second Division team, had to be used as a shelter for local residents. In all, about 300 people had to be removed from their homes and sent to the El Paso soccer field.

Residents arriving at the Unión Deportiva Las Palmas camp Image: Twitter/RNE Canarias

On the 20th, the two lava tongues that began to descend the slope of the Cumbre Vieja on the 18th, dragged houses and other buildings. On the same day, the European Union (EU) activated its satellite system to monitor the volcanic eruption.

Cumbre Vieja volcano erupts in Canary Islands (Spain) Image: FORTA/via REUTERS

Also on the 20th, the Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands (Involcan) reported that the eruption had already released 6,000 to 9,000 tons of sulfur dioxide (SO2) daily. The lava was released at an average height of six meters and advanced at 700 meters per hour.

Cumbre Vieja volcano erupts in Canary Islands Image: DESIREE MARTIN/AFP

On the 21st, the president of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, reduced his stay in New York, where he would attend the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, to head towards the Canary Islands. On that day, a video recorded in one of the streets of La Palma shows the moment when a “wall of lava”, more than 6 meters high, moves towards the firefighters.

The amount of sulfur dioxide, a dense, colorless but highly toxic gas, was so great that, the next day, authorities feared that the chemical would reach part of the Iberian Peninsula, made up of Portugal and Spain itself, as well as almost all of it. the extension of Morocco and Tunisia, reaching the coasts of France, Italy, Algeria and Libya.

Image from a video taken by a night drone shows the erupting volcano and lava on its way to the sea on the island of La Palma, Spain Image: Spanish Emergency Military Unit (UME)/Reuters

On the 22nd, images taken by a drone show the trail of destruction left by the lava tongues and captured the moment when the fluid invades the swimming pool of a residence.

To UOL News, Professor José Alberto Vivas Veloso, from the Geosciences Institute at UnB (University of Brasília) recalled that Brazil has already had a tsunami that killed two people.