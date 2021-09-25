Volcano in the Canary Islands erupts again and leaves streets covered in ash

Parts of the island of La Palma were covered in ash this Saturday morning (25th) when powerful eruptions from the volcano they threw lava and ash into the air, staining the sky red and covering the streets with a blanket of black dust.

Business owners and waste pickers were seen sweeping the streets in an effort to clean up the site.

Spanish airport operator Aena said on Saturday that the island’s airport had been closed due to an accumulation of ash.

Since the volcano began to erupt last Sunday (19), on the small Atlantic island, the Cumbre Vieja volcano has expelled thousands of tons of lava, destroyed hundreds of homes and forced the evacuation of nearly six thousand people.

Authorities said on Saturday that 160 people evacuated from three more cities on Friday (24) could not return to their homes to retrieve their belongings because of the “evolving volcanic emergency”.

Experts said the volcano “has entered a new explosive phase.”

No serious or fatal injuries were reported from the volcano’s eruption, but around 15% of the island’s economically crucial banana crop could be at risk, potentially affecting thousands of jobs.