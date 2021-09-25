Volkswagen Fox says goodbye to the Brazilian market in the coming days

One of the most important national cars in the Volkswagen in almost two decades it is being discontinued. After being on the sidelines for the past few years, the Fox will no longer be made by the German brand soon. The hatch was born in 2003 on the Polo platform, but with a Brazilian design. The initial intention was for Fox to take the place of Goal. However, the high-ceiling hatch never managed to be cheap enough. Although Volkswagen does not confirm, the next step is the retirement of the model in October.

Costing almost R$ 70 thousand and offered in two finishing versions, the Volkswagen Fox no longer attractive. This is both for the brand and for consumers. He doesn’t even have an automatic transmission. To give you an idea, in August, the hatch was the 35th model in the car ranking, with 936 units, according to figures from the fenabrave. That is, very little for those who, until recently, accounted for good volume.

For VW, investing in T-Cross is much more advantageous, after all, SUVs have been successful in the Brazilian market. Not to mention that Fox is already outdated and out of context within the range – in almost 20 years, it hasn’t even had a generational change. Today, dealerships only sell units in stock. Some colors and packages are finished, informed the resellers consulted by Car Journal.

It even became music

And if the Volkswagen Fox is leaving, a few facts are worth recalling. After all, the hatch produced in São José dos Pinhais (PR) could not replace the Gol, but it brought innovations to the brand, increased the family, ripped off users’ fingers and was even a music theme.

Who doesn’t remember that, in 2009, singer Stefhany Absoluta made a parody of the song “A Thousand Miles” creating the song “No Meu CrossFox” – in mention to the adventurous configuration of the model. Even at a time when YouTube was not so popular, the video caught on with the public and garnered thousands of views.

The car from the video was borrowed for the video. However, the singer won a real CrossFox on a TV show.

car history

Designed in Brazil, the Fox was built on the fourth generation Polo platform (code PQ24). The original idea was to be called Tupi. However, legend has it that Volkswagen dropped the appellation because its pronunciation, in English, would sound like “to pee”, which means “to urinate”. In this sense, the automaker thought the name change was in good spirits.

The name Fox, however, means “fox” in English. For the brand, the idea of ​​speed, agility and compact size characteristic of the animal fit like a glove for the hatch, which – despite the lackluster look and more expensive price – wanted to replace the Gol. Did not work.

However, Fox ended up falling into the public’s favor and sold well. One of the merits is due to the fact that, long before SUVs, the model innovated with a more vertical structure. This, however, characterized it as a “tall” hatch, almost a minivan, which faced the Brazilian asphalt well, as well as having a feeling of greater space on board.

Its first TV commercial therefore highlighted attributes such as its 17 storage compartments, steering wheel sound control and the convenience of rear seat distance adjustment.

mutilations

But, what was supposed to be an innovation, became a problem for the Volkswagen Fox. In 2008 – when the model already had the 4-door version and the adventurous CrossFox configuration, full of plastic appliqués, auxiliary headlights and even spare tire hanging from the rear – almost 10 people had their finger cut off trying to extend the trunk area in a different way than the owner’s manual showed.

Even with the incorrect use – they used a metal loop instead of the fabric strap to move the back seat away – the mutilated people defeated VW due to their fatigue, which, as a result, was forced to carry out a recall to correct the defect. This recall ended up winning the media. More than 500 thousand units were involved.