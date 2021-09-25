Volvo aims to offer leatherless and “vegan” cars by 2030

Swedish automaker Volvo announced this week that its range of vehicles will no longer be leather and will be ‘vegan-friendly’ by 2030, offering recycled and animal-free materials to a customer base increasingly looking for sustainable sourcing of products.

“We have a new generation of customers coming and they are much more interested in the products they buy if they have an ethical story behind them,” Robin Page, Volvo’s head of design, told Reuters. “They want to understand where the materials come from.”

Volvo said the move recognizes customer concerns about animal welfare issues in the leather industry and the environmental impacts of livestock.

It also matches the sustainable aspirations of Volvo’s plan to offer a range of all-electric cars by 2030.

Volvo’s current all-electric C40 Recharge model is no longer leather, and the company is exploring the use of materials such as Nordico – made from forest by-products, recycled corks and plastic bottles – which the head of design Page said have the same “softness and heat” of genuine leather.

“For those who love leather, but are aware of the negative effects of this material on the environment, this is a good and modern way to capture its properties, it is the right material for the future”, he analyzed.

The automaker also plans to use recycled polyester to reduce its carbon footprint and flax from Swedish-grown plants between crops, which replenishes the soil. Volvo will also use flax fibers in the door panels.

“Consumers are not only focused on the sustainability of the end product, but also on the material that goes into it, including the supply,” added Stuart Templar, Volvo’s global sustainability director.

