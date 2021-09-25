We over-medicate and ignore the main disease risk factors, says Stanford expert – 9/24/2021 – Folha Seminars

“If you want an example of a health care system that shouldn’t exist, it’s the United States.” The statement is from Robert Kaplan, Ph.D. in psychology and faculty member at Stanford University’s Center for Clinical Excellence Research.

In addition to the country’s health care costs being among the highest in the world, he says, it is primarily an employer-funded system. “If the boss needs to spend more on the worker’s insurance, he will have less money to pay salary.”

The US has seen the death toll from Covid-19 soar in recent weeks, and the government is trying to convince Americans to get vaccinated. There is no shortage of doses, but only 54% of the population is fully immunized. According to Kaplan, the refusal is related to the country’s political polarization and a culture that values ​​individual rights. “I know there is a little of that in Brazil.”

In an interview, he comments on the disbelief in science, the excessive use of medicines and the popularization of telemedicine, among other topics.

Covid-19 deaths are on the rise in the US and only 54% of Americans are fully vaccinated. The problem is not the lack of vaccines, but convincing people to take them. As mr. see this situation? This is highly associated with political beliefs: people who have not been vaccinated are more likely to be politically conservative.

There are what we call positive rights (free education, clean water, clean air, etc.) and there are negative rights: the government should not interfere with my right to ride a motorcycle, my right to carry a gun. Americans are more prone to these negative rights, to individualism. I know there’s a bit of that in Brazil.

We’ve done public opinion polls over and over again, and if you look over time, the interesting thing is that the new information doesn’t seem to affect people’s decisions. Even before there was a vaccine, 25% said it was “very unlikely” that they would take an immunizer. Another 15% said it would be “unlikely” to take it. After the launch of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, we repeated the study and the number of those who said they did not want to take it was almost the same.

How to make people believe in science? I don’t know, we’ve been struggling with this problem. We’ve done some studies and, at least in the US, politicians are the last people the population turns to for advice. The largest portion is influenced by private physicians. It’s been difficult, but I think there are more people getting vaccinated recently because they’re getting scared.

The US has a large anti-vaccination movement, but at the same time it is experiencing an opioid epidemic. Nearly half a million people died from overdoses involving any opioid, including prescription and illicit ones, between 1999 and 2019. In 2019 alone, 10 million misused prescription opioids. What is your opinion on this subject?When I worked for the National Institutes of Health we saw a massive increase in deaths. Part of this problem can be explained by the way opioids were marketed. They work very well for pain control, but there has been no assessment of how dangerous and addictive they were.

The book “Deaths of Despair and the Future of Capitalism” (deaths of despair and the future of capitalism, unpublished in Brazil), by Anne Case and Angus Deaton, who won the Nobel Prize in Economics, addresses the relationship between social status and risk death from overdose or suicide. The book speaks of a portion of the population, with low education and poor economic situation, on the margins of social ascension.

Another book is the “Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty” (empire of pain: the secret history of the Sackler dynasty, unpublished in Brazil), about the Sackler family. It shows how they founded the drug company Purdue and led the OxyContin marketing campaign [pílula que libera lentamente a oxicodona]. The company took an aggressive approach to doctors, overestimating the benefits and underestimating the side effects.

Are we experiencing an excess of medicalization in society?We’re over-medicalizing being that when you step back and look at the best indicators of long life, they tend to be behavior related. Exercise regularly, don’t smoke, eat well, and don’t gain excess weight. They are the main risk factors for all types of illness and we don’t pay enough attention.

It is important to increase the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases, but there is not much evidence that treatments make a difference in many cases. There are conditions that are created to sell medicines.

Are cholesterol-lowering medications an example of this?Yes. I think they are very important for those who need them, but the question is whether it makes sense for people with low risk. When you look at the studies carefully, it doesn’t seem like people at low risk have benefits beyond exposure to side effects. There is a big debate among cardiologists.

How can we combat excessive test ordering? About a third of them, in Brazil, are not even accessed by doctors and patients. How is the situation in the US?It’s a big problem in every country. Mammography, for example, provides benefits for women in a certain age group, particularly between 50 and 64 years. It is unclear whether there are gains for premenopausal women and it is not fully defined whether it benefits those over 65 or 70 years of age. We have a mechanism to try to combat this in the US, called the Preventive Services Task Force, which analyzes data, looks at the evidence, and makes recommendations on whether or not the public program should pay for any tests.

What has Covid taught us in terms of the healthcare system? Can telemedicine be an alternative?The pandemic has reoriented everything. There was a lot of resistance [à telemedicina], but now it’s happening. Doctors and clinics have realized that they can do this easily​ and that it works well. There are satisfactory ratings from doctors and patients.

I believe telemedicine is here to stay and we will have to deal with some issues. For example, service providers are licensed by states, so if you have a license in California, you cannot service in Arizona. In the pandemic, many took online care across state borders and now the government is trying to back off and go back to the way it was, but there is resistance.

With the emergence of new technologies and expensive procedures, how far can medical bills go? How to establish a threshold?It’s a very serious problem, especially in the US, as we don’t have universal health care. I don’t think the system works well for anyone. People who are well-insured receive excessive treatment and, of course, those who are not insured receive insufficient treatment.

Those who have insurance do not realize that if they do an unnecessary expensive procedure paid for by the plan, in fact, all clients of that plan pay for it, because there will be an increase in insurance.

As our system is influenced by the employer, when the employer spends more on my health insurance, he has less money to pay salary, which hurts the workers. Health care costs in the US are exorbitant, much higher than in other countries in the world. And our results aren’t terrible, but they aren’t amazing.