Web praises Carla Diaz in Suzane Richthofen’s interpretation: “gave it all up”







In an interview, the actress detailed the process to play a criminal character. Photo: Instagram: @carladiaz/@primevideobr / Famous and Celebrities

“The Boy Who Killed My Parents” and “The Girl Who Killed Her Parents”, productions based on a crime that shocked the country in 2002, arrived on Amazon Prime Video this Friday (24).

Since the announcement, the web has divided opinions. For some, the criticism is precisely in the fact that the story of Suzane Von Richthofen, who at age 18, planned the murder of her parents, along with her boyfriend, Daniel Cravinhos, and her brother, Cristian Cravinhos, to become a movie.

Among the cast is Carla Diaz who, in an interview with Popline, gave details about the process to play a criminal character. “We had to have a real distance from the case. We had to distance ourselves from our judgment of the royal house, because it’s obviously appalling, shocking, and you can’t understand what went through a daughter’s mind to do this with We had to work with that right from the start, otherwise we wouldn’t be able to work the characters with veracity. It was very challenging,” he said.

The ex-BBB also says that the Cravinhos brothers have no connection with the productions. “Those involved in the real case do not have any participation in the production of the films. In other words, they do not have participation in copyrights and in any kind of profit. They also have no artistic participation. There was no such thing,” he said.

The two productions were recorded simultaneously, with the aim of telling different versions presented by the perpetrators of the crime in court.

On social networks, the interpretations are being praised by subscribers who have already watched the films, so much so that the name of Carla Diaz was highlighted among the most talked about subjects. Check out:

carla diaz consolidating as one of the best actresses in our country, it shouldn’t be easy to interpret a film of such a heavy and shocking case and she was GREAT in both films and delivered what needed to be delivered. 10/10 for Carla’s TWO performances! pic.twitter.com/mgsUkjoaBY — cris dias (@crisayonara) September 24, 2021